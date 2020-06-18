RICHMOND — The decision was made very late in a recruiting process that had been altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
A volleyball coach was in need of a setter, and a talented setter, who would not be allowed to visit a campus, had all but given up her hopes of playing at the college level.
But, through emails and phone calls, Indiana University-East coach Kimberly McConaha and Liberty Christian graduate Maddy Harmon connected. And, while both are excited to get on the court, the two have never met in person and are looking forward to seeing each other face to face.
“That’s been a struggle, just getting to know each other,” McConaha said.
Harmon is not the only newcomer that has yet to meet with her coach. With the campus closed since March — including for recruiting visits -- McConaha said this has been the most unusual recruiting season in her memory. Despite having not met in person, McConaha was impressed by Harmon during her recruitment.
“It was a fun recruiting process with her, just for the simple fact that she was on it. We didn’t have to keep asking her questions,” McConaha said. “She was always getting back to us first. … We knew she was eager to get to the gym and get to playing, and I think what put it in perspective for her was that she really thought playing in college was off the table.”
Harmon planned to attend Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis this fall strictly as a student. But when the opportunity to head east and play volleyball came up, she jumped at the chance.
“A couple weeks before I committed to IU-East, the coaches reached out and said a roster spot had opened up, and they were looking for a setter,” she said. “I had set my mind on not playing and focusing on school, but I had this other opportunity and decided to take it. I have my hopes up, and I’m really excited.”
The need for a setter — Harmon’s position at Liberty Christian — was high at IU-East. The only other setter on the team will be another incoming freshman, meaning Harmon will compete for the starting position this fall.
“It’s very exciting, nerve wracking, but very exciting at the same time,” Harmon said.
The coronavirus concerns continue to persist, threatening the fall sports season. While there will certainly be changes from the norm, Harmon is looking forward to getting back on the court, no matter how different matches may seem.
“I’m just hoping we have a season and can play games,” Harmon said. “So far, I’ve heard that we start (practice) Aug. 1, and at the beginning of the season, they’re potentially going to be restricting fans from coming. So it will just be the players, so that will be interesting. I hope that changes before the season actually starts.”
Practices can begin with a ball Aug. 15, and matches can begin Sept. 5, according to McConaha and the Indiana University reopening plan.
“I’m super optimistic,” McConaha said. “Nobody is talking about ‘if we have (a season)’, they’re talking about ‘how we have a season.’”
She also points to the fact she and other coaches will be watching club volleyball in the coming weeks as a test case from which McConaha and others can learn.
“The benefit right now for volleyball is that the clubs are starting back up,” she said. “They’ll be a good resource for college teams to look at and see how things are going.”
Unable to play volleyball due to the gym closures, Harmon has been focused on preparing for the fall by staying in condition, any way she can.
“It’s been hard for sure,” Harmon said. “At my house, we have a treadmill. So I’ve been on that, and my grandma has a pool. So I’ve been out there swimming. We have a lake house, so I’ve been swimming in the lake, just trying to do whatever I can to stay in condition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.