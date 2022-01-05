BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana is looking at two quarterbacks from Power 5 conferences visiting this week in an effort to bolster the position for the 2022 season.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak and Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh both are visiting IU’s campus this week, sources confirmed to CNHI Sports Indiana.
Bazelak, from Dayton, Ohio, was recruited heavily by IU out of high school before signing with Missouri. He suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him three games into the 2019 season but earned SEC co-freshman of the year honors in 2020, passing for 2,366 yards with seven TDs and six interceptions.
Last season, as a redshirt sophomore, Bazelak passed for 2,548 yards with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions. He entered the transfer portal in late December and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Phommachanh has passed for 204 yards with one TD and three interceptions in three seasons as a backup to Trevor Lawrence and DJ Uiagalelei.
IU is looking to bolster the quarterback position after Michael Penix Jr. transferred to Washington during the offseason. There are currently three returning scholarship quarterbacks on the roster --- Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Dexter Williams, who was sidelined last season with a torn ACL. Of the three, Tuttle has the most experience but struggled through an injury-filled redshirt sophomore season in 2021, passing for 423 yards with two TDs and five interceptions.
