BLOOMINGTON -- After visiting Indiana this week, former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has now committed to the Hoosiers.
The addition of Bazelak gives the Hoosiers a quarterback with significant Power 5 conference experience to compete for the starting job. The commitment was first reported by Rivals.com.
Bazelak, from Dayton, Ohio, earned Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the year honors in 2020, passing for 2,366 yards with seven TDs and six interceptions. In 2021, he passed for 2,548 yards with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions.
Bazelak entered the transfer portal in late December and has two years of eligibility remaining. He suffered a torn ACL three games into his true freshman season in 2019.
With the addition of Bazelak, IU now has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster -- Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Dexter Williams, who was sidelined last season with a torn ACL. Tuttle is the most experienced of the three but struggled through an injury-filled redshirt sophomore season in 2021, passing for 423 yards with two TDs and five interceptions.
IU’s starter the past three season, Michael Penix Jr., transferred to Washington last month.
