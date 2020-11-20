PENDLETON – Sean McDermott’s new home looks to be a lot like his old home.
The former Pendleton Heights and Butler star signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, accomplishing a dream of making it to the NBA. But the 6-foot-6 forward also feels fortunate about where he landed.
In talks with his agent this spring, McDermott initially believed he might be headed overseas. As it became clear the Grizzlies were interested, however, the prospect became very alluring.
“In meeting with their coaches and talking with some of their players, it seems like the organization is similar to Butler,” McDermott told THB Sports on Friday. “They’re focused on basketball and winning the right way. There aren’t a lot of outside distractions. Winning comes first. I love that.”
The deal with Memphis brought an end to a chaotic eight months for McDermott.
His college career ended in March when the NCAA Tournament was canceled amidst nationwide shutdowns meant to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. After that, McDermott was caught in a kind of limbo.
He averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range as a senior, but it was unclear what his next step might be. The NBA shut down for months before resuming the season with 22 teams inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the delayed NBA Finals against the Miami Heat in October, and the NBA Draft finally took place five months after it was originally scheduled on Wednesday.
McDermott was not among the 60 players selected, but he didn’t expect to be.
Rather than worry about factors beyond his control, McDermott did what he does best. He got to work.
There were two workouts every day throughout the long offseason. One took place in Zionsville and focused on ballhandling and finishing. The other was in Carmel with an emphasis on shooting.
When he returned home to Pendleton each night, McDermott made sure to get a lift in to keep his body in shape.
He credits the town – and former Arabians boys basketball coach Brian Hahn – with laying the foundation for his success.
“I don’t think I’d be in this situation without Coach Hahn,” McDermott said. “The way he helped my game, the confidence he gave me, he just helped me out in every way he could.”
McDermott got on the Grizzlies’ radar through video and film study. That led to an interview with team personnel and eventually an in-person workout.
The result was impressive enough McDermott will be on his way to training camp in Tennessee next month. Preseason games are expected to begin Dec. 11, and the regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 22.
McDermott’s contract allows him to split time between the Grizzlies – who finished 34-39 this season and just missed the playoffs behind rookie of the year Ja Morant – and the G-League’s Memphis Hustle.
It’s the perfect combination for McDermott, who is excited about honing his skills with quality minutes in the G-League while contributing to the NBA roster whenever he’s called upon.
McDermott still hasn’t put on a professional uniform for the first time, and he has no idea what number he’ll wear.
But he can’t wait to take his place among the game’s best.
“It’ll be a dream come true, for sure,” McDermott said. “It will be surreal. But whether I’m playing at the YMCA in Anderson, in the gym in Pendleton, at Butler or here in Memphis, it’s still just basketball.”
