ANDERSON — After a fourth straight winning season, the Anderson University women’s soccer team is looking to replace a large and productive graduating class.
With the most prolific offensive player in the history of Pendleton Heights deciding on a return to Madison County leading the way, the Ravens appear to be ready to reload and challenge in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference this fall.
Taylor Fort, the Arabians' all-time leading scorer, announced earlier this week she will transfer to AU after one season at Grace College and will be one of 15 newcomers coach Jennifer Myhre will welcome to campus this fall.
Fort, who holds PH records with 61 goals and 55 assists, was the 2019 Hoosier Heritage Conference player of the year and a two-time THB Sports Girls Soccer Athlete of the Year. In her first year at Grace, she played all 23 games with one start and scored three times with an assist.
AU’s top-ranked nursing program was the top factor in Fort’s decision to transfer, and she is excited about continuing her athletic career for Myhre, her club coach.
“AU was my top choice because of the nursing program,” Fort said. “But I wanted to stay in a Christian environment, which was a part I really loved about Grace.
“It was really hard leaving Grace, I was even thinking about changing my major. But I decided that what I wanted to do for my future was more important than staying and playing soccer for four years. … Being closer to home has me excited, just for my friends and (PH coach Mark Davy) and my other high school coaches. They’ll be able to come to my games. Just staying in the community is super fun, so I’m excited for that.”
Myhre is excited to have Fort in a Ravens uniform for the next three years and that their familiarity with one another should make for a smooth transition.
“It’s sort of fun to now be reconnected,” Myhre said. “It was exciting when she reached out to us a couple weeks ago and was looking to transfer. … We know each other well, which is nice because we know each other’s coaching and playing styles.”
Putting Fort’s immense on-the-field production aside, Myhre also is happy to have her winning mentality and work ethic in the fold. In Fort’s career, her PH teams compiled a 46-21-3 record, and Grace was 16-5-2 last year. The Ravens posted a 10-3-4 mark last season and are looking to continue their winning ways.
“Some of those intangibles you can’t teach, the true athleticism, the mindset to do your best each day to compete and know what it takes to be a winning program,” Myhre said. “She’s coming in with experience, from Grace, from Pendleton and her club years.”
Myhre feels Fort’s offensive skillset and ability to score make her a good fit as an attacking midfielder, a role the former Arabian is looking forward to filling.
“When Jen was my club coach, I did actually play outside mid for her,” Fort said. “I don’t really mind what position I play. As long as I connect well with the team and things are running smoothly, I think we can be really successful.”
With nearly half of the Ravens' offensive firepower gone to graduation — 11 of 24 goals and nine of 19 assists — Myhre feels the incoming group of players will fit the needs of next year’s squad, both offensively and defensively.
“We have 15 coming in. It’s a large class,” Myhre said. “Across the board, we’re really excited. We think it’s a group with a lot of potential.”
In addition to Fort, the newcomers include Hanah Caes (Bethesda Christian), Breana Montgomery (Brownsburg), Rebekah Hisle (Lutheran, Michigan), Kaitlyn Miller (East Central), Anhely Montes Mendez (Jay County), Emmalee Paarlberg (Home School), Jasmyn Quarles (Pike), Skye Roberts (Columbia City), Hailey Sanders (Winamac), Megan White (Center Grove), Isabell Wilson (Bellmont), Mandy Wililams (Grand Ledge, Michigan), Madison Coates (Laporte) and Isabell Trader (Eaton, Ohio).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.