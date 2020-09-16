Former Purdue golfer Tyler Duncan is set to appear in his third U.S. Open this weekend at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
A Columbus native, Duncan was a golfer at Purdue from 2008-12 before turning pro. He is coming off a strong 2019-20 season, finishing 40th in the FedEx Cup standings by accumulating $1,799,855 in earnings during the year.
Duncan won the 2019 RSM Classic for his first PGA Tour victory and recorded four top-25 finishes while appearing in 25 events. For his career, he has posted four top-10 and 12 top-25 placings while totaling over $3.3 million on the PGA Tour.
Duncan’s two other U.S. Open appearances included finishing tied for 56th at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, shooting a 17-over par 297. He also appeared in the 2015 event at Chambers Bay.
Duncan also appeared in this year’s PGA Championship at the TPC at Harding Park in August and is scheduled to play in The Masters in early November.
Duncan will tee off at 7:34 a.m. off hole No. 10 on Thursday and at 12:54 p.m. off hole No. 1 on Friday. He will be paired with Thomas Detry and Erik Van Rooyan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.