BLOOMINGTON – When Indiana announced forward Jerome Hunter was leaving the program last week, it opened up a scholarship spot for the 2021-22 roster.
That spot was quickly filled when South Florida 7-foot center Michael Durr announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Twitter. With two years of eligibility left, Durr will be immediately eligible to play.
The addition of Durr will give IU some needed size on the frontline to match up with Big Ten opponents, such as Illinois 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn and Michigan 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson. IU’s other frontcourt players include 6-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-8 forward Race Thompson and 6-9 incoming freshman forward Logan Duncomb.
Durr averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for USF last season. He ranked fourth in the American Athletic Conference in rebounding and second in offensive rebounding (2.9 per game).
Durr also blocked a team-high 18 shots for USF last season and shot 79% from the free-throw line, while averaging 26.4 minutes. He started 85 of 87 games in three seasons at USF.
