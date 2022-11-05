Anderson University women's soccer standouts Taylor Fort and Meghan Foster were both named to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team, which was announced by the conference on Saturday.
Anderson (10-4-4) earned the No. 3 seed in the HCAC Tournament. The Ravens powered past sixth-seeded Bluffton University (5-11-1) by a score of 4-0 last Saturday at Fridley Field. During the HCAC semifinals on Wednesday in Terre Haute, Anderson recorded its second shutout of a tournament, battling to a 0-0 draw with the No. 2 and eventual HCAC Tournament champion Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (10-2-6). The match went to a penalty-kick shootout the Fightin' Engineers outlasted the Ravens 3-2 to advance to the finals.
Fort, the former Pendleton Heights great, dished out two assists in Anderson's 4-0 win against Bluffton. Foster started on defense and played a key role in Anderson's two shutouts during the tournament.
"It was a great tournament run and across the board, the team battled and played really well," Coach Jennifer Myhre said. "It's an honor for Fort and Meghan to be recognized and they both had tremendous tournament games, especially against Rose-Hulman. Fort's ability to read the game well on both sides of the ball, turn away from pressure and make runs into the attack really generated a lot for us and was a difference maker. Meghan is a smart defender, who steps strong, dominates in the box and contains well. Rose-Hulman has a dangerous and effective attack and our back line did an awesome job shutting them down."