DALEVILLE — Ashley Fouch is back at Daleville, where after coaching the girls team to a sectional title two years ago, she apparently has some unfinished business.
This time she wants to see the Broncos’ boys squad eventually through to the same success.
Fouch in May was selected to succeed Tyler Stotler as boys coach, and she is the only female presently to be a boys coach in Indiana and one of six to have done so in 30 years.
“It’s a lot different,” she said. “Girls are girls and boys are boys, and it’s been a lot of fun. The boys have been super respectful and super receiving of me, and it’s a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”
Fouch inherits an 8-12 Broncos team of last season and a program whose last sectional title was in 2009. And she has an experienced lineup, which includes seven seniors.
Six-foot-3 small forward Trevion Johnson returns for his final year, and he averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals last season.
Camden Leisure, a 5-10 point guard, is another four-year Bronco. He put up 6.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 boards and 1.2 steals per game a year ago.
“Trevion is definitely going to be a leader that I look toward, and Camden is a phenomenal and vocal leader as well,” Fouch said.
The other seniors are 5-7 guard Keaton Ferrell (4.7 points), 5-8 guard Justin Grant, 6-2 forwards Robert Wilson and Wesley Livingston and Gabe Harker.
Junior guard Dylan Scott (7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds) will be looked on to provide bigger numbers and good defense, and junior Dylan Romine is also on the radar, Fouch said.
“One of the expectations of my team will be making sure our starting five are learning how to mesh with each other,” Fouch said. “Also learning roles and what they’re good at and making sure that they know their strengths and that they don’t have to do everything, because everybody has different strengths.”
Fouch — who coached Whiteland’s girls last season — said her team’s pace will be a lot different than what it was used to.
“We’ll definitely be running and gunning,” she said.
Daleville opens with three in a row at home, the first two against Mid-Eastern Conference foes Shenandoah (Nov. 24) and Monroe Central (Dec. 3). The Broncos were 3-6 in the MEC last season.
