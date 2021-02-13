NEW CASTLE -- Three area wrestlers crossed IHSAA state wrestling meet berths off their wish list Saturday, and a fourth earned another trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Frankton senior Seth Lawson, Alexandria junior Max Naselroad and Daleville junior Julius Gerencser broke through in their semistates and qualified for state for the first time. Pendleton Heights senior Jared Brown, meanwhile, extended his state streak to three consecutive years.
Lawson defeated old rival Brown for third place at 138 pounds, and Naselroad finished fourth at 145 after taking his first two defeats of the season at New Castle.
In Fort Wayne, Gerencser pinned his first two opponents to advance to Indy, and he finished as runner-up at 138.
As was the case in the sectional and regional finals, as well as all through their careers, it came down to Lawson and Brown. This time, the stakes were a higher seeding for Friday's opening round at state and avoiding a semistate champion.
If they didn't have enough of each other, Lawson and Brown had to go overtime after drawing at 5-5 through three periods. Lawson scored a fall in 50 seconds, avenging losses to Brown in the sectional and regional.
"All the hard work has paid off, and it's an accomplishment," Lawson said. "Jared's a great kid, and I like him a lot, but I always want to finish on top, and third place is the difference between (probably losing at state) Friday night and (wrestling) Saturday morning."
Lawson improved to 31-4 and was 2-2 against Brown (19-4) this season.
"He's faced a lot of adversity over the years," Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said, referring to injuries and illnesses Lawson faced. "He's never complained about any of that, and he's gone into the (wrestling) room and gotten better."
Lawson punched his ticket to state with a 6-1 win over Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern in the second round, and Brown beat Carmel's AJ Gunn 5-2.
"Seth wrestled a great match (against Brown)," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "We're disappointed in the result, but there's nothing you can do about it but hope for a good draw and wrestle well on Friday night."
Naselroad began the day 28-0 and ranked 11th in his weight class, but he was tested sternly Saturday. Despite his perfect run ending, he wrestled quite well.
After earning his berth with a pin in 50 seconds over Warren Central's seventh-ranked Jeivan Ross, Naselroad fell to No. 2 Logan Wagner of Zionsville (pin) and then 3-1 in three OT periods to South Dearborn's Eli Otto (ranked 13th).
"It was definitely the toughest competition today," Naselroad said. "I think I wrestled a little bit timid, but (I'm) going to come back for state and hopefully go on the podium."
Gerencser (32-2) scored a first-period fall over Elijah Burlingame of Manchester in the ticket round. In the title match, Gerencser was pinned by Oak Hill's Brody Arthur.
Frankton's other wrestlers performed admirably. Freshman Crew Farrell, a 152-pound regional champ, made it to Round 2, while 220-pounder Hunter Branham fell 1-0 on a last-second escape and Huston Ellingwood (120) had to abandon his match because of injury.
Anderson senior Romello Williams (113) came up one win short of what would have been his first state berth. Indian teammates Andrew Dietz (126) and Jawaun Echols (182) lost their first matches.
Alexandria's Logan Flowers (120) fell in the ticket round, and Isaiah Fye (106) did likewise in a morning match.
Shenandoah's Justin Hummel (170) was stopped in Round 2, and senior classmate Cole Hughes (182) exited in the opening round.
Elwood senior Chase Lovell was pinned in the second round at 220.
PH's other wrestlers went one-and-out -- Elijah Creel (113), Ethan Childers (152) and Colin Gillespie (195).
Daleville's Dawson Brooks (120), Brandon Kinnick (126), Reazon Davenport (145) and Jackson Ingenito (182) all were eliminated in the first round.
