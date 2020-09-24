BLOOMINGTON – As Indiana transitions into a 20-hour practice week to prepare for its new football season opener the weekend of Oct. 23-24 against Penn State, the Hoosiers face some unanswered questions.
Fall camp will give IU a chance to sort those out to prepare for the grind of a nine-game, nine-week season.
Here’s a look at four burning questions for the Hoosiers heading into fall camp:
Can starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stay healthy for a full season?
Pro Football Focus ranks Penix as the 12th-best college football quarterback in the nation based on the combination of his arm strength, accuracy and mobility. But staying on the field has been an issue for Penix in his first two seasons. Penix was sidelined for his true freshman season due to a torn ACL and appeared in just six games last season due to shoulder, concussion and collarbone issues. During the offseason, Penix added 15 pounds of muscle in an effort to absorb more of the pounding he’s expected to face from opposing Big Ten defenses. Last season, IU had the safety net of experienced backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey behind Penix. This season, the Hoosiers have less experience behind Penix in redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle and true freshman Dexter Williams. Penix was terrific in the six games he played, passing for 1,394 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions, while rushing for 119 yards and two more TDs. His completion percentage of 68.8% last season (110-for-160) ranked second in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (69.6%).
Who starts on the offensive line?
The departures of right guard Simon Stepaniak, center Hunter Littlejohn and left tackle Coy Cronk (grad transfer, Iowa), leave some holes to fill on the offensive line. Harry Crider is expected to move from left guard to center which creates an interesting position battle at left guard between redshirt freshman Mike Katic and Stanford grad transfer Dylan Powell. Redshirt senior Mackenzie Nworah is expected to step in for Stepaniak at right guard but could be pushed by Powell or redshirt freshman Tim Weaver. Redshirt junior Caleb Jones and sophomore Matthew Bedford are penciled in to start at right and left tackle. The mammoth 6-foot-8, 362-pound Jones is coming off a season in which he earned honorable mention, all-Big Ten honors.
Can IU get to the quarterback more frequently in 2020?
Indiana ranked eighth in the Big Ten in sacks last season at 2.08 per game. With a deeper defensive line and a new defensive line coach, there’s hope the Hoosiers can get more heat on the quarterback in 2020. New DL coach Kevin Peoples has a track record of developing pass rushers at Tulane, including Patrick Johnson (14.5 career sacks), Ade Aruna and Tanzel Smart. IU augmented the depth of its defensive line with the addition of Stanford grad transfer Jovan Swann (11.5 career sacks). Swann joins Jerome Johnson, DeMarcus Elliot, James Head, Alfred Bryant and Sio Nofoagatoto’a in a strong defensive line rotation.
What leaders will emerge?
IU lost all five of its captains from last season, including Ramsey and Cronk, who left the program as grad transfers. The Hoosiers only have 12 seniors on this year’s roster but also have a number of sophomores and juniors with game experience capable of stepping into leadership roles. IU football coach Tom Allen said several lineackers, including juniors Cam Jones, Thomas Allen and Micah McFadden, could step into leading roles, along with fifth-year senior husky Marcelino Ball. On offense, senior wide receiver Whop Philyor and junior running back Stevie Scott III have logged enough games in Big Ten play to become leaders as well.
