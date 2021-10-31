INDIANAPOLIS — After the group photo sessions at Saturday’s 19th Annual Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Awards Dinner, three former Madison County competitors who were being honored engaged in an extended conversation to one side. They laughed and talked for several moments before 1996 Indiana All-Star Rachel (Garner) Young of Alexandria pointed to Lindsay (Winkler) Justus from Lapel and Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack from Pendleton Heights and explained the topic of the discussion.
“I told them I would say this because it’s so true,” she said. “We were reminiscing how did these two not make the All-Star team?”
“She’s our biggest fan,” Justus said.
Young, Justus and Bossnack were honored Saturday as part of the Hall of Fame’s 2021 Silver Anniversary Team along with Highland’s Stacey Brewer, who was named to the 2020 squad.
The postponement of the 2020 ceremony due to COVID-19 resulted in Brewer, now the principal at Yorktown High School, waiting an extra year for her moment.
But sharing the dais and the memories with the 2021 honorees provided a silver lining for the Highland star who scored 1,100 points in her high school career before playing three years at Penn State.
“It makes it special, you know. If people experienced the pandemic and didn’t make it a reflective experience, they missed out,” Brewer said. “Everything that’s happening post-pandemic is just that much sweeter, so the fact that we are all here for 2020 and we get to see some of those fine players that we helped grow up, it’s just that much sweeter.”
The four have vivid memories of playing against one another in Madison County during the 1990s, including one specific recollection by Young of a run-in with Brewer.
“Same as against (Justus and Hupfer), she beat me up whenever we played Highland,” Young said. “I actually got a concussion from Stacey her senior year.”
“She knocked us all down a few times,” Bossnack said.
Brewer said while those battles were fierce on the court, the respect and friendships between the four competitors off the court is what she remembers more than any statistics or scores.
“The competitiveness that existed in Madison County in the '90s was second to none,” she said. “They were dogfights. We were always out to beat each other. When we were on the court and we were playing, it was all business. But afterwards, it was the smiles, the nods and the ‘good games.’”
Bossnack scored 1,455 points during an Arabians career that included the program’s first three sectional championships. She went on to score 2,510 points during her college career at St. Joseph’s and led all divisions in the NCAA in scoring as a junior with 30.6 points per game.
Justus is the all-time leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 1,676 points and played at Miami (Ohio), where she was second on the team in rebounding twice.
Young set the Tigers program scoring record — since broken by Jodi Howell — with 1,517 career points and averaged just over 20 points over her four years. She began her college career at Louisville before moving on to Bellarmine, where she set a school record with 38 points in a single game.
Justus’ coach at Lapel was Kevin Brattain, who said these Madison County stars played during something of a golden age for girls basketball in the area.
“I can remember when those kids were coming up as freshmen. They all came up at about the same time,” he said. “That’s back when it was pretty tough in our county. We had some pretty good teams.”
In early October at the Men’s Awards dinner, Alexandria stars Mickey Hosier and Chris Hahn were honored as part of the 2021 Silver Anniversary Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.