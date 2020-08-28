ANDERSON - Leading up to the biggest week of racing at Anderson Speedway, there will be four local divisions in action Saturday night.
Anderson Speedway kicks off the week of activities leading up to the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500 that starts Wednesday and culminates with the short track classic Saturday.
The one interesting fact in racing in 2020 at Anderson Speedway is there hasn’t been a repeat winner in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks, Thunder Cars and Harts Auto Center Ford Division.
In the 14 feature events for the four divisions, there has been a different driver pulling into the Star Financial Winner’s Circle.
All of the Saturday events are feature races with the starting lineups set through qualifying.
Some of the best racing this year has taken place in the Late Model Division, with former champion Jeff Marcum battling with Ronnie Rose and Tanner Jack for victories in the feature events.
In the Street Stock division, Andrew Teepe has visited the winner’s circle and Kentucky driver Brett Hudson won the Triple Crown race for the Champion Racing Association.
Defending champion Josh Poore has yet to record a feature race victory in 2020 and has to be considered one of the favorites this weekend.
David McConnell, Josh Myers and Shawn Cullen have all won long-distance races for the Thunder Cars, with Robbie Wyman knocking on the door for a victory.
The latest winner in the Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division is Matthew Adams, joining Shelby Crabtree, Shane Isgrigg and Chris Good as feature winners.
Qualifying takes place at 6:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.
Adult admission price is $12, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
