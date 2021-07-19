BLOOMINGTON --- Four different IU football players were named to watch lists of major college football awards on Monday.
Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, given to college football’s top offensive player. On defense, linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen were named to on the Bednarik Award Watch list, given to college football’s top defensive player.
Fryfogle enjoyed a breakout 2020 season for the Hoosiers, with 37 catches for 721 yards and 7 TDs to earn Big Ten wide receiver of the year honors. Penix passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and 4 interceptions last season, averaging a Big Ten-best 274.2 yards per game before going down with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against Maryland.
McFadden finished last season with a team-high 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions. Mullen recorded three interceptions last season and is IU’s active leader in takeaways with eight (three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries). He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season, the first IU cornerback to do so since Tracy Porter in 2007, and first team FWAA and Phil Steele All-American honors based on his coverage and playmaking ability.
IU will open its season Sept. 4 at Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
