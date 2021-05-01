BLOOMINGTON – Four Indiana football players signed undrafted free agent deals with teams shortly after the NFL draft ended Saturday.
All-Big Ten first team defensive tackle Jerome Johnson was the first to sign with the Miami Dolphins, while All-Big second-team running back Stevie Scott III signed with the New Orleans Saints.
Former IU center Harry Crider signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, while wide receiver Whop Philyor signed with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
In 45 games (29 starts) for the Hoosiers from 2017-20, Johnson posted 111 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Scott rushed for 2,543 yards at IU with 30 rushing TDs, including a 1,000-yard season as a freshman in 2018 (1,137 yards.)
Philyor posted 180 career catches for 2,067 yards and 12 TDs in his IU career, ranking fourth all-time in school history in catches and ninth in receiving yardage. Crider made 20 career starts at IU, 11 coming at left guard and nine coming at center. Crider was a team captain in 2020 and earned honorable mention, All-Big Ten honors.
