BLOOMINGTON — Indiana released its latest round of COVID-19 testing for student-athletes, coaches and staff on Friday.
Out of 112 tests conducted between June 24 and July 8, 108 came back negative and 4 came back positive.
To date, IU has conducted 299 tests for COVID-19 since the return of football players for voluntary workouts on June 8 with 295 coming negative and four coming back positive. Men’s and women’s basketball also returned for voluntary workouts in June. Women’s soccer players arrived July 6 and volleyball players arrived July 8, with men’s soccer players set to arrive on Monday.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced it is going to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports due to growing concerns about the spread of the virus. A record 62,245 new cases were reported across the country on Wednesday. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in an interview on the Big Ten Network, also did not rule out the possibility of postponing all fall sports if positive tests continue on its current trajectory.
Last week, IU announced phase two of its restart program, which allowed student-athletes to access more facilities and work out in larger groups.
IU established its Medical Advisory Group on March 10 to provide medical advice to the athletic department. Per its recommendations, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect additional individuals who are considered close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.
Per IU’s current voluntary workout policy, student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their team.
