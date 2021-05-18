ANDERSON — Four Anderson University softball players collected all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors Tuesday.
Taylor Johnson, Alysa Marcin and Lexi Rankin earned second-team all-conference honors while Pendleton Heights’ Jayden Brown received all-HCAC Honorable Mention.
Johnson garnered her second career all-conference selection after being tabbed with second-team all-conference honors as a freshman in 2019. The junior from Danville went 14-for-40 with a double, five RBI, six stolen bases and a .350 batting average in conference play. Johnson finished with a .395 on-base percentage and a .375 slugging percentage in HCAC action. She tied for fourth in the HCAC in stolen bases during the conference season. Johnson went 26-for-83 with two doubles, eight RBI and seven stolen bases during the regular season. She put together a .313 batting average, a .360 on-base percentage and a .337 slugging percentage.
“Taylor was our one player who was consistently in our lineup with prior collegiate experience,” Ravens coach Tony Holloway said. “She had a really good year for us in that spot. She has been really solid for us for three years, and we don’t expect that to change.”
Marcin received her first career all-conference selection. The sophomore catcher from Elkhart finished 11-for-29 with seven RBI and a .379 batting average during conference action. Marcin turned in a .387 on-base percentage and a .379 slugging percentage during the HCAC season. In the regular season, Marcin went 15-for-46 with 11 RBI and a .326 batting average. She contributed a .347 on-base percentage and a .348 slugging percentage.
“Alysa had a really good year, and that speaks highly of where she came from as a freshman,” Holloway said. “To make second-team all-conference in her sophomore year is a really big thing.”
Rankin earned her first career all-conference selection. The sophomore right-handed pitcher from Greenfield went 3-3 with two saves in conference action. Rankin struck out 12 batters, issued 17 walks and allowed 19 runs (15 earned) on 39 hits in 38 1/3 innings. She recorded a 2.74 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. Rankin finished 4-9 with three saves and a 3.89 ERA during the regular season. She fanned 23 batters, yielded 39 walks and allowed 52 runs (38 earned) on 90 hits in 68 1/3 innings.
“Lexi threw No. 1 for us all year,” Holloway said. “She was 3-3 in the conference, but she also had two saves in conference play, which ranked second in the conference.”
Brown received her first career all-conference selection. She went 19-for-52 with 10 RBI, four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight stolen bases in HCAC action. Brown posted a .365 batting average, a .389 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage in conference play. She ranked third in the HCAC in stolen bases during the conference season. Brown went 35-for-101 with 12 RBI, seven doubles, a triple, a homer and 13 stolen bases during the regular season. She racked up a .347 batting average, a .394 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage.
“Jayden is what drives our team out of that leadoff spot,” Holloway said. “I moved her around a couple times this year, but I found that it comes right back to the leadoff spot because when she gets on base, a lot of things happen. She doesn’t have to do it with her speed. She can hit for power, and it’s been a really nice year for her.”
