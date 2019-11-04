LAPEL — It might not follow the exact words of the popular song, but for the Lapel girls basketball team, four of out five ain’t bad.
The Bulldogs and coach Zach Newby are putting four senior starters back on the floor, and they aren’t just any four players.
Two of them are guards, Morgan Knepp and Anna Willis. Two are powerful inside players in Makynlee Taylor and Delany Peoples. Not a bad place to start the season.
“Those kids have been playing together for a long time,” said Newby. “They have tons of experience. Any situation that could possible come up, they have dealt with it.”
Knepp is as important as any of them.
“She is a fantastic leader on and off the court,” said Newby. “The game comes a little easy for her. She will control the ball for us. She sees things on the court that others don’t, and then she does a good job of talking the younger kids through what she’s seen so they can see it next time.”
Knepp averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.7 rebounds a season ago. The ball finds its way into her hands quite often.
Willis makes contributions less likely to show up on the stat sheet.
“She is the first one ready to go at practice,” said Newby. “She is a fundamental jump shooter. She has worked hard in the offseason on getting to the basket.”
She will be one of the people who will be asked to help replace the 10.6 points per game contributed by the graduated Kylie Rich.
Taylor is a formidable presence. She scored 9.5 points per game, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out two assists. Those numbers are likely to improve across the board.
“She is just a super athletic kid,” said Newby. “She has got a lot of length. She is stronger than some people think. She’s developed an attitude that every rebound should be hers. She’s worked on finishing better around the basket.”
Peoples is the complete package for the Bulldogs.
“She does everything,” said Newby. “She holds everybody together. She is so smooth when she plays and does things that wows us.”
Peoples averaged 9 points and 6.1 rebounds a season ago.
Obviously Lapel needs more than four players.
“Everybody on our roster played some varsity minutes last year,” said Newby. “Top to bottom, one through eight, I can put players on the floor in any situation and count on them to perform. There’s not one game on our schedule where I don’t think we can compete and have a chance to win.”
Juniors on the team include Makayla McDole, Lily Daniels and Chloe Tucker. The roster for the varsity and junior varsity includes four sophomores and six freshmen.
Because many of the seniors were gone last week on a school trip, the Bulldogs wait until next week to get underway. The first game is Nov. 14 at Scecina. That is the first of three road games in six days.
