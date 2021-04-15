BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana wrapped up its spring football practices with a final scrimmage Saturday.
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out 11 of 15 spring practices for the Hoosiers last season, head coach Tom Allen was pleased to get through a full slate of spring drills. He’s even happier players will have full access to strength and conditioning facilities after the Hoosiers were forced to fend on their own in that area last spring.
The spring season revealed a few surprises and reaffirmed Allen’s belief the Hoosiers could contend for a Big Ten title next season after last year’s 6-2 campaign. Allen set the theme word this spring as “chase” and urged his players to approach each of the 15 practices as a chance to chase greatness.
Here’s four things IU learned through the spring:
TRANSFERS WILL MAKE AN IMPACT
Florida State transfer receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. was named one of the two most outstanding offensive players this spring, while Ole Miss transfer defensive end Ryder Anderson was named one of the two most outstanding defensive players. Both should figure prominently into IU’s plans in the 2021 season.
The 5-foot-10, 153-pound Matthews came to IU as an established receiving and return threat in three seasons in the ACC with the Seminoles.
“He had a really good spring,” Allen said. “It was from Day 1, I think he might have got offensive player of the day the first practice he had, just his quickness, very, very good route runner, not a very big guy but extremely quick, also good speed, really good ball skills, had a great attitude, just a really likeable person.”
Matthews will likely line up as a slot receiver and return punts in the fall.
“Just gives us another weapon in that throwing game, which we really need and just has a chance to replace what Whop (Philyor) gave us at that position,” Allen said.
The 6-6, 266-pound Anderson projects to be an edge rusher after posting seven career sacks at Ole Miss.
“We knew what kind of character he had beforehand, knew he was just a big, physical guy,” Allen said. “When we got here, he was more athletic than maybe we even anticipated from the very beginning.”
TUTTLE WILL BE READY
Allen said the plan is for starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to be ready for the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa. But Allen won’t play Penix if he’s less than 100% as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered last November.
Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle got the majority of reps this spring, especially after third-string quarterback Dexter Williams went down early in spring drills with a torn ACL, which leaves IU dangerously thin at the position.
Tuttle passed for 362 yards with two TDs and one interception last season, going 1-1 as a starter and leading the Hoosiers to a win at Wisconsin.
“Whenever he’s going to be called upon, he’s going to be ready, and I believe that,” Allen said. “It’s a special thing to have, and it’s important.”
Allen felt Tuttle improved this spring in his ability to call checks at the line scrimmage and with ball security.
“Taking care of the football, when he was pressured not making a bad decision,” Allen said. “I’ve seen him really grow in that.”
SECONDARY STILL SPECIAL
Even with All-Big Ten safety Jamar Johnson’s decision to declare for the NFL draft, Allen said the secondary has a chance to be special again this season.
The Hoosiers return All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams, All-Big Ten strong safety Devon Matthews and another budding star at cornerback, Reese Taylor. Senior hard-hitter Marcelino Ball is back at the husky spot after missing last spring with a torn ACL, and Raheem Layne -- after missing last season undergoing surgery for an injury -- has made a seamless transition from cornerback to safety this spring.
Layne, projected to take Johnson’s spot at free safety, was named one of the two most improved players on defense this spring.
“Great to have him back,” Allen said. “Just his leadership, took a tremendous step in that area. Just thought he showed maturity in his preparation and just amazing how when you miss and you realize it’s a privilege and a blessing to be out there practicing. He and I talked about that quite a bit. He just kind of had a renewed sense of everything because of not being able to play last year.”
WALK-ONS COULD EMERGE
Walk-on sophomore running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter was named one of the two outstanding players on offense this spring with Matthews Jr. and also recognized for his continued strong play on special teams.
“He just has really good suddenness to him as a running back,” Allen said. “He has really good ball skills, so he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He makes really good cuts. He’s quick. He’s explosive. He’s tough.”
Ervin-Poindexter, from Merrillville, was a tryout walk-on rather than a preferred walk-on.
“I don’t care whether you are scholarship or non-scholarship,” Allen said. “The best players are going to play.”
Earlier this spring, new IU running backs coach Deland McCullough also mentioned preferred walk-on running back Charlie Spegal, the 2019 Mr. Football from New Palestine, as a player who has impressed at that position with his cut-back ability and blocking in pass protection.
Another walk-on who stood out this spring, Allen said, was wide receiver McCall Ray, a redshirt freshman from Bedford North Lawrence.
“McCall Ray is going to play for us this fall,” Allen said. “Maybe just on special teams or maybe he will get a shot at receiver, but that kid is a tough, hard-nosed football player.”
