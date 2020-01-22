ALEXANDRIA — Despite leading by 14 points going into the fourth quarter Wednesday, Alexandria was unable to hold on and fell 58-51 to Mississinewa in overtime.
Missed layups and late turnovers by the Tigers allowed the Indians to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half. Alexandria committed 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter alone which kept it from holding off Mississinewa.
“We are not going to win ball games missing free throws, missing layups and having 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter,” Alexandria head coach Greg Warren said.
The Tigers followed their best quarter with their worst in the second half. The third quarter was home to high pressure and made shots by Alexandria. The Tigers outscored the Indians 15-4 in the third quarter. Mississinewa answered by outscoring Alexandria 24-10 in the fourth.
Although the Tigers were up by 14 with only eight minutes remaining, fatigue and crucial mistakes allowed the Indians to force overtime. Alexandria’s inability to stay in the fight ultimately decided the game in favor of Mississinewa.
“In the fourth quarter, we lost our mental toughness a little bit,” Warren said. “We were doing a great job playing defense. It’s just that we were not finishing layups.”
Junior Reece VanBlair continues to produce for the Tigers as she led the squad in scoring. VanBlair dropped 18 points, with 14 coming in the first half.
“I think I did pretty good, but I could have done more for my team and myself,” VanBlair said. “They are a hardworking team, and playing them is a switch. You have to go and turn it on.”
However, VanBlair’s contributions were not enough as missed layups and 3-balls cost Alexandria. The Tigers were 15-of-49 from 2-point range and 3-of-13 from beyond the arc.
“Reece had a good game,” Warren said. “Reece has really worked hard on her game. We have to have some girls step up, handle the ball and help them out.”
A leading contributor to the Alexandria defense was sophomore Jada Stansberry. Alexandria’s game plan was to put Stansberry right on whoever took up the ball for Mississinewa. This near full-court press led to Indians turnovers and transition points. Again, it came back to the team’s inability to knock down layups when it mattered the most.
“If we finish some of our layups and finished some of our shots, we could’ve had a lead built at halftime,” Warren said. “It was a hard-fought game. We have to finish the game.”
Alexandria had a commanding lead for a good portion of the game, but the little things took advantage of a faltering Tigers offense.
