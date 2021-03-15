BLOOMINGTON -- The Indiana women’s basketball team is heading to Texas, hoping for a long stay.
The Hoosiers (18-5) earned an at-large bid in the women's NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed, the highest seeding in program history, and will open against No. 13 seed VCU on Monday at 2 p.m. (ESPNU). VCU (16-10) earned an automatic bid by winning the Atlantic 10 tournament.
IU finished the year ranked No. 12 in the AP poll and second in the Big Ten, a game behind conference champion Maryland. The Hoosiers are coming off a 69-61 loss to Michigan State in its opening Big Ten tournament game on Thursday.
“You work so hard, and this has been such a strange year with a lot of challenges,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “All the work that these kids have done has paid off to this point. But, we know this, we’ve got to get to work, and once we get to Texas, we’ve got to do our work, and we’ve got to be much better than we were last Thursday night against Michigan State.”
This year’s tournament will take place entirely in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Final Four in San Antonio. IU will arrive in Texas on Wednesday and then quarantine at its hotel before practices leading up to the Monday game.
IU is making its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance overall and third under Moren. The Hoosiers have never made it past the Round of 32, but this year’s team -- led by senior point Ali Patberg, junior guard Grace Berger and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes -- is capable of a deep run.
“Obviously, it’s exciting to hear our name called, but now it’s time to get to work, get focused on our opponent and being ready to get a win on Monday,” Berger said.
