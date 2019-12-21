INDIANAPOLIS – Mired in a season-long shooting funk, Indiana freshman guard Armaan Franklin received a simple message from both teammates and coaches.
Keep firing away.
Franklin hit the biggest shots of his young career on Saturday afternoon, helping the Hoosiers escape with a 62-60 win over Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic before 18,538 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
What could have been a crushing loss for the Hoosiers (11-1) was saved by Franklin, who hit IU’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds remaining to put the Hoosiers up 62-60. Indiana let a 17-point second half lead slip away before Franklin, who scored a career-high 17 points, made big shots and big plays down the stretch.
“Everybody is telling me to keep shooting,” Franklin said. “I’m putting in extra work after practice, before practice it helps a lot. We saw it helped a lot today.”
Franklin, who entered the game shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 14.8 percent (4-27) from 3-point range, went 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range on Saturday. It ended up a happy homecoming for the 6-foot-4 Franklin, who starred last season at Cathedral High in Indianapolis
“He needed to stop walking around with his head down and acting like he didn’t know who he was because he wasn’t shooting the ball really well,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He can shoot it. He’s just gotten off to a tough start and sometimes that happens to all players and in particular young players it can really steamroll.
“He hasn’t let it impact his attitude and he hasn’t let it impact his coachability.”
That’s why Miller didn’t hesitate bringing Franklin back on the floor with the Hoosiers down 59-54 with 3:42 remaining. Franklin rewarded his coach’s confidence in him by sinking a 3-pointer with 2:49 left to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 59-57. Then, off an in bounds play underneath the basket, Franklin aassisted a dunk by freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with 1:01 remaining to tie the score at 59.
“Armaan was playing really well all game,” Miller said. “Sometimes you go with the older guys, sometimes you with experience. Armaan played really well to that point and we were struggling offensively and he was the one guy I think could make plays for us.”
After Notre Dame went up 60-59 with 35.7 seconds left after guard Pentiss Hubb was fouled and made one of two free throws, Franklin was able to make a corner 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left to put the Hoosiers ahead to stay.
“He really kind of showed his courage and what he means to the team in terms of how he’s sort of embraced his role this year,” Miller said.
Notre Dame’s last gasp attempt to tie ended when senior forward John Mooney missed an inside layup, and then Indiana was able to get to a tie up on the ensuing rebound. The Hoosiers retained the ball on the alternating possession with 3.9 seconds left.
Jackson-Davis added 14 points for the Hoosiers, while senior guard Devonte Green had 11 points. Junior center Joey Brunk had 9 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Mooney and guard Dane Goodwin led Notre Dame (8-4) with 15 points apiece.
Early on, it looked as if Indiana would run away with an easy win. The Hoosiers led 34-23 at halftime, holding Notre Dame to 27.6 percent shooting from the floor in the first half. Indiana extended its lead to 40-23 with 16:35 left in the second half on a pair of free throws from junior guard Al Durham before Notre Dame began its comeback.
After a Jackson-Davis dunk put Indiana up 46-30 with 14:37 left, the Hoosiers went through a six minute, 50 second stretch in which they scored just one basket on a Green jumper. After a Green jumper put Indiana up 54-47 with 6:35 left, Notre Dame went on a 12-0 run. Mooney hit a 3-pointer with 5:25 left to cut Indiana’s lead to 54-52, then Goodwin followed with a 3-pointer in transition to put Notre Dame up 55-54 with 5:00 left.
“We played really well for I guess 25 to 27, 28 minutes of the game, and we let our offense sort of frustrate us, and against that type of team with the way that they shoot and do some things, they can get back in it quick,” Miller said. “I thought we gave them a lot of opportunities to do that, with not getting back, not being organized.”
As was the case in IU’s overtime win over Nebraska last week, the Hoosiers stuck together through adversity.
“There were some times when our team was selfish, but we got that worked out in the final two minutes,” Jackson-Davis said. “We were screening the ball and the extra pass to me was just a great example of how the last few minutes were.”
