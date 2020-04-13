FRANKTON — There was not much that could slow down Frankton seniors Ethan Bates or Aleyah Rastetter during their high school athletic careers.
Both put up great individual statistics and were vital cogs on multiple championship teams. Considered leaders and positive role models on and off their fields of play, there was little doubt Bates and Rastetter would leave behind winning legacies following their final season of play this spring.
But then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought about the closure of schools and the postponement and ultimate cancellations of the spring sports season in Indiana.
Both played multiple sports for the Eagles but will focus on their spring endeavors next year at college. Bates will play baseball at Frontier Community College, and Rastetter is playing softball at Taylor University. The Frankton stars have now been forced to reflect on their high school careers a bit prematurely.
“My four years at Frankton have been the best years of my life,” Bates said. “I learned so much, learned so many great qualities from so many great people. I really just enjoyed every minute of it.”
“School wise, it’s an amazing staff of teachers who really care about me,” Rastetter said. “For sports, I would say … we’ve had a lot of winning. One thing that actually stands out to me is that I won a sectional championship in each one of my sports.”
Winning is one characteristic that seemed to follow both athletes from the court to the diamond and back again.
As a freshman, Bates was part of Frankton’s state basketball championship, and he later added the school’s first Madison County boys basketball title and a trip to the semistate as a junior. On the baseball diamond, he and the Eagles won a sectional and advanced to the regional championship his sophomore year.
Rastetter, meanwhile, was a part of a softball sectional champion and a basketball regional champion as a sophomore and was a setter for a volleyball sectional title as a junior. She is also a two-time Johnny Wilson Award finalist.
Their coaches cite work ethic as a common thread for the success.
“I think with Aleyah, she’s not so much a vocal leader, but she leads by example,” softball coach Jeremy Parker said. “The time that she puts in at practice -- last year when she was a junior and had a bad game, she was the first one in the cage hitting a couple buckets and figuring out what was wrong with her swing. People see that.”
“What they both do is work hard in their sports and spend a lot of time doing it,” boys basketball coach and Frankton athletic director Brent Brobston said. “I don’t think those things often get noticed, but Aleyah and Ethan both put in the hours necessary to be where they’re at ... both have incredible work ethics within their sports.”
Rastetter’s individual softball numbers are staggering. Through three seasons, she posted 27 doubles, 24 home runs and 113 hits while batting at a .422 clip. Parker said the cancellation of the softball season hurts even more because of the opportunity for Rastetter this spring.
“I’ve coached a lot of good hitters, and she ranks right up there,” he said. “I hate it because it’s been awhile since I’ve had an All-Star player. She was first team All-State last year as a junior, and there was a good chance she was going to get to represent Frankton in the All-Star game this year.”
One of Frankton’s staff aces, Bates was 10-5 on the mound with 107 strikeouts in 83 innings in the last two years and also hit over .300 with a pair of home runs. He rose to the occasion for the basketball team in his final season, leading the Eagles in scoring after three years as a point guard who was primarily a ball handler and distributor. He helped Frankton to a surprising 14-win season as the only senior on a young team.
“I thought he just did a tremendous job of leading us throughout the entire season,” Brobston said. “I know we expected him to score more, but he did it at critical times. He knew when he had to do things and when he didn’t have to do quite as much.”
In addition to being winners with great work ethics, the duo shares another trait in common.
They both have a high amount of respect for one another.
“I think Aleyah is a great competitor. She always played really hard,” Bates said. “I always respected that about her. She always played with an attitude, like she wanted to win and hated to lose.”
“Every time I watch him play or see him practicing, I always see Ethan going 100 percent,” Rastetter said. “There’s never a time he’s not determined to get the next step or determined to win the next game. He always puts his heart into it. It’s not just sports to him. It’s something that’s very valuable in his life.”
