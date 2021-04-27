ALEXANDRIA — With Alexandria, Elwood and Frankton all members of the same conference and located in the State Road 28 corridor of northern Madison County, rivalry bragging rights were on the line Tuesday as the three schools hooked up for a track-and-field meet at the home of the Tigers.
While the boys meet was one-sided, the girls competition ended in a tie, meaning that particular source of pride will have to be decided at another time.
The Frankton boys team won 13 of the 15 events for 85 total points to easily outdistance Alex (39) and Elwood (28).
For the girls, the Frankton 4x400 relay team won the final event of the night to pull into a 66-66 tie with the host Tigers. Elwood was third with 18 points.
The overall team scores may not have produced much drama on the boys side of things, but the most exciting finish of the night was also the lone event to yield a victory to the Panthers. In the 300 hurdles, Jayden Reese of Elwood held off a surging Jacob Davenport from Frankton in a near photo finish. Reese’s winning time of 44.90 seconds edged Davenport — who had earlier won the 110 hurdles — and his time of 45.14 seconds.
“He’s an easy kid to coach, a great kid and a great athlete,” Elwood coach Derek Johnston said of Reese. “Anything he does, he wants to compete and wants to win.”
The lone victory for the boys home team was Michael Sweigart’s shot put distance of 44-foot-4.5.
“Sweigart’s leading the way for the boys with his throws,” Alex coach Scott Zent said. “We can always count on him to score each night with the throws.”
The remainder of the boys events went to the Eagles, including all three relay races. Frankton coach Andre Lo said much of Tuesday’s effort was designed with Friday’s participation in the Cougar Invitational at Greenfield-Central in mind.
“We tried to do some different things today and work on different parts of their races,” Lo said. “Especially in the boys 4x800, we weren’t worried about running a fast time. We were working on running the second lap faster.”
Braxton Walls won the long jump and high jump, Ephrem Nunley the discus, Luke Harrison took the 100 and 200, Bradley Lawrence won the 1,600 and 800, Ayden Brobston won the 400 and Hunter Smith cruised to victory in the 3,200, besting the runner-up by over 200 yards.
For the Frankton girls, Bella Dean was a four-time winner. She swept the 100 and 300 hurdles and ran the anchor legs of both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay winners for the Eagles. A defensive stopper for the Eagles girls basketball team, Dean has the right mindset to excel at hurdles, according to Lo.
“You have to be fearless,” he said. “That’s one of those attributes, and actually all of our runners had a hard workout yesterday. … She ran that on tired legs, basically.”
Other individuals with multiple wins for the Eagles included Sydney Duncan, who swept the discus and shot put, and Skylar Drake in the 100 and 200 while Evelyn Croy added a Frankton win in the 400.
For the Tigers, Madison County champion Reanna Stinson remained unbeaten this season in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. Madi Weir won the long jump and the 800, and Lily Thomas won the 1,600 and 3,200.
The Tigers also won the girls 4x800 relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.