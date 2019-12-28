INDIANAPOLIS – For being a round object, a basketball certainly does bounce in strange ways.
The Frankton boys basketball team watched a potential buzzer-beating shot Saturday hit every part of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse north rim before rolling out in a 43-42 loss to Wapahani.
After calling timeout near midcourt with 3.2 seconds left, Frankton junior Luke Sheward delivered a cross-court pass to classmate Ayden Brobston, who gathered the ball on the block, turned and laid up what appeared to be the game winner.
It was just how Frankton head coach Brent Brobston drew it up, and the play is one the Eagles practice regularly for just such an occasion. Ayden Brobston came cleanly off a high back screen and did everything perfectly.
The ball – as it seems to do sometimes – had other ideas, though, much to the chagrin of the Frankton fans who made the trip to downtown Indy to see their team play.
“What an experience these kids had tonight,” an upbeat Brent Brobston said after the game. “They will never forget this. It could have gone differently for us, certainly, but this will make them want to get after it even more.”
Frankton dropped to 3-4 on the season, suffering its fourth loss on what turned out to be a game’s final possession. The Eagles are seven points from being unbeaten.
Ayden Brobston led Frankton with 17 points and 10 rebounds, giving his team a strong presence on the inside. The 6-foot-6 coach’s son scored both off the dribble and feeding off passes by his teammates, giving the Eagles consistent points on a night when both teams struggled with jumpers against the deep NBA backdrop.
“Ayden had his best game of the season,” Brent Brobston said. “He handled the ball and made big shots for us.”
Ethan Bates added 11 points and three assists for the Eagles.
There’s a corner coming around the bend for Frankton. The coaches can see it. So can anyone who watches this team fight to the finish every time out.
A few key rebounds here. Some easy baskets there. Someone stepping in from the help side to close down the middle on drives. Shoring up these things will change the Eagles’ fortune.
On Saturday, Frankton gave up 11 offensive rebounds and missed seven point-blank layups. Still, the Eagles led much of the night.
Every possession is precious in close games. Frankton is still learning that lesson on the floor.
“We gained some key experience tonight, and I think we made a couple of plays that we don’t make earlier in the season,” Brent Brobston said. “We’ve been trying to limit turnovers, and we did that a little better tonight. Now, we’ve got to convert on the baseline and block out a little better when we make the other team miss.”
Frankton led 12-9 after the first quarter when Bates hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Meanwhile, Brobston was taking advantage of Wapahani’s halfcourt man-to-man defense, driving five times to the bucket to end the half with 10 points in a 20-20 tied game.
The teams traded the lead four times in the third quarter before Raiders senior Drew Luce’s 3-pointer at that period’s horn put his team up, 34-30. It was Frankton’s biggest deficit to that point.
Wapahani seemed to have the game in control, maintaining its lead and finally extending it to 42-36. Frankton then lost its lone senior for the final 1:20 when Bates drew his fifth foul while pressuring the ball in the backcourt.
But Sheward and Brobston sandwiched 3-pointers around Frankton, missing a pair of free throws to tie the game and bring the Eagle faithful to their feet.
“Those were big shots,” Brent Brobston said. “Our kids were out there competing.”
Wapahani drew a driving foul following Brobston’s 3-pointer, splitting the pair to go up, 43-42, and set up the final sequence. The final few seconds didn’t go like the Eagles wanted, but what could be a dark, disappointing tunnel for another young team isn’t looking as long or foreboding at all.
The light is coming soon.
“We had a great week of practice, and we are going to go back and continue to get better,” Brent Brobston said. “What’s most important for us is to get better and be where we want to be when the sectional starts. We’re showing we can play with anyone.”
