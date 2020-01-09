FRANKTON — Bigs for the Frankton and Elwood girls basketball teams had games matching their sizes Thursday night in the consolation round of the Madison County Tournament.
Six-foot-1 Frankton junior forward Chloee Thomas led off with a career-high 20 points as well as nine rebounds in leading her Eagles over Anderson Prep Academy 80-32.
Thomas’ opposite for Elwood, 5-10 sophomore Jaleigh Crawford, countered with 26 points and 11 boards — including 16 straight points for her Panthers — in a 66-31 decision over Liberty Christian. Crawford matched her career best scoring output.
That set up a duel between Thomas and Crawford, whose squads meet for fifth place Saturday, also at Frankton.
Thomas fronted an Eagle attack that displayed its superior depth against an APA team that went in with a program-record eight wins. She muscled her way to 10 baskets in 15 attempts and converted four of her own rebounds.
“I thought she had a huge game,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “She did a really nice job of working and getting herself in position for baskets and second-chance opportunities.”
Lauryn Bates came up with the double-double that just eluded Thomas. 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ava Gardner added 11 points and seven steals for the Eagles (10-6), who have won 10 or more in each of Hamaker’s six seasons as head coach.
Frankton shook off a slow start, in which it led just 10-6 late in the first quarter, and gradually pulled away before dropping the throttle in the second half. The Eagles led 35-20 at halftime and outscored the Jets (8-7) 24-6 in the third period.
The Eagles shot 47.2 percent (34-of-72), forced 28 APA turnovers and saw 10 players score. Addie Gardner led the bench with nine points.
“I thought in the first quarter we were going through the motions,” Hamaker said. “But once we got it going, everybody contributed and it got more enjoyable to coach the game as we were shifting gears.”
Tommya Davis led the Jets with 12 points and Madison Stamm 10 points and 10 rebounds. APA has dropped seven of its last eight.
Crawford had no less a dominant game for the Panthers, who improved to 5-12 and exceeded their win totals of the previous two seasons.
As the first half morphed into the second, Crawford went on a tear. She had a personal 11-0 run in the final 3:12 of the half, with five layups (three off steals) and a free throw, and ended the half with 19.
With Elwood up 38-15 coming out of the locker room, Crawford scored the first five points of the second half. Crawford came out after the third quarter.
“If we can get her the ball, good things are going to happen,” Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer said. “She is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever known and she is a passer by nature and not a scorer.”
Senior Claudia Leavell added 15 points for the Panthers and buried three 3-pointers.
Elwood blew open a tight game with a 12-2 burst to end the first quarter and take a 20-12 lead.
Mady Rees scored 19 for LC (2-13), which has dropped nine in a row. Elena Tufts, the Lions’ leading scorer and rebounder, picked up three fouls in the first five minutes and did not play the rest of the game.
LC and APA meet for seventh place Saturday at 6 p.m. at Frankton.
