FRANKTON — Frankton’s softball players put a beating on the ground outside the fences of their own field Wednesday night.
Five Eagles homered in a 12-0 victory over Winchester in a Sectional 40 semifinal game, sending the host school into Thursday’s championship game against Elwood, which beat Lapel 7-0 in Wednesday’s second game.
“Five hitters with five home runs, that’s pretty nice to get contributions from five different people,” Eagles coach Jeremy Parker said.
And the offense was ignited by junior pitcher Adyson Coppes, who crushed the second pitch of the game, sending it to the school parking lot after a couple of quick hops in the grass.
“I just try to get on,” she said. “I’m lead-off, I try to get on. I usually don’t even think it’s going out.”
But this one, her seventh home run of the season, was a no-doubter.
Two other Eagles reached base after Coppes, but Winchester escaped without further damage.
Alivia Swisher homered in the second, and then Frankton poured it on in the third. Claire Duncan doubled, Makena Alexander walked, and Mackenzie Swango was hit by a pitch. Jilly Hilderbrand drove in two with a single, and another run scored on a defensive miscue. Swisher doubled down the left field line to score two more, and then Jersey Marsh finished the seven-run inning with a two-run homer.
Alexander had a personal streak of 11 straight hits end with a flyout in the first, and she was robbed of a homer in the fourth when Winchester right fielder Taylor Campbell reached over the top of the fence to nab Alexander’s jolt.
But she joined the Frankton bomb party in the sixth, as the Eagles wrapped up the scoring with back-to-back homers in the sixth, a two-run shot from Alexander and a solo shot from Swango.
Parker reminded his players after the game that Thursday’s championship game will likely be a bigger test, and that home runs might be harder to come by, stressing the importance of driving the ball and making contact.
“And we’re capable of that,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good hitters, and we’ll be ready to play.”
If the Frankton hitters were Wednesday’s thunder, Coppes was the lightning. She was electric on the mound, striking out 13 and allowing just three hits and a walk. Only once did Winchester have multiple hitters in an inning, when Coppes struck out two batters in between a single and a walk, and struck out a third to end the inning.
“Her ball was moving today, and I’m pretty proud of her,” Parker said. “She had command of the game and got ahead of the hitters. Her ERA’s 2 or 3, and we know if we can score five or six runs we’re pretty confident we can win.”
Coppes was excited about her performance and ready for the championship game.
“Tonight was a good night for me, and I’m really excited for tomorrow,” Coppes said. “I’ve been working really hard, and working different pitches.”
Elwood 7, Lapel 0
In the second game, Elwood’s offense threatened just about every inning, and Lapel’s defense made just enough plays to keep it interesting.
The top of the third inning was a perfect example. Elwood loaded the bases with two outs after Kaylee Guillemette hit a grounder to deep in the hole at shortstop. Krystin Davis stopped it but couldn’t make a play. The next batter, Nevaeh Powell, hit one in almost the exact same spot, but this one got past the outstretched Davis to score a run and keep the bases loaded.
That prompted a Lapel pitching change, with Davis moving to the mound, and she struck out the first batter she faced to end the threat.
In the sixth, the Panthers strung together a series of hits, capped by the clutch bat of freshman Alivia Boston.
Allison Johnson led off the inning with a hard-hit ball up the middle, and Yzabelle Ramey followed with a rip down the third-base line. Two outs later, Morgan Scott had an RBI hit to center, and then Boston came up big, firing a rocket down the third-base line to score two. It was Boston’s third two-RBI hit in two sectional games, and it pushed Elwood’s advantage to 7-0.
“She had a big hit, but she’s a freshman, so she’s got a lot of maturing to do, but she’s a lot further than a lot of freshmen,” Elwood coach JR Reese said.
“It felt so good,” Boston said of her big hit. “It felt really good. I’m excited because it let us score some more runs, and our dugout was kind of down. And when I hit that it just came back up.
On the flip side, Lapel’s bats struggled to find Olivia Shannon’s pitches most of the night. She struck out 10 and had a reliable defense behind her.
“We kept them off the board, and pretty much kept them off the bases,” Reese said. “Shannon’s been doing so good I can’t take her out of the circle when she’s like that.”
The victory reverses an early-season matchup between these two teams, when Lapel won 5-3. More importantly, it keeps the Panthers alive in this grinder of a sectional field.
“We came into sectional with other teams thinking, ‘We’re going to go to sectional and beat Elwood.’ But we gave up a fight, and we’re going to win this whole thing,” Reese said.
