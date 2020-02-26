INDIANAPOLIS – Stephan Hamaker was walking in the tunnels beneath Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday when he unexpectedly caught a glimpse of the Indiana Pacers’ home court.
In honor of media day, the IHSAA already had the arena decked out for Saturday’s girls basketball state finals. The large video board displayed an image of Hamilton Southeastern’s Sydney Parrish – a frontrunner for Miss Basketball and a member of the 2019 Class 4A state championship team.
The LED ribbons surrounding the seating area also glowed with graphics that will be used during the state finals.
Seeing the set up, the enormity of the moment finally settled in for Hamaker. In a few days, he’ll coach the Frankton Eagles on that court as the program makes its first appearance in the state title game.
“Every single coach in the state of Indiana who’s ever coached the game of basketball wants an opportunity to play in the state finals,” Hamaker said moments later while meeting with reporters in the media room. “I’ve said it before, but I’m just so blessed. I truly believe that I’m not doing this on my own, and no matter what the outcome is Saturday, that we’re representing our community and I’m representing my Lord. So (I’m) very excited.”
He’s got an entire community behind him.
Frankton’s on the sort of basketball run every small town in the state dreams of. Each year since 2015, either the boys or girls team has won a sectional title. In five of those seasons, they’ve added a regional crown and three times they’ve advanced all the way to the state finals.
The boys team reached the top of the mountain in 2017 with a Class 2A state championship.
Now, the girls are trying to match, and the school once again has basketball fever.
If there’s a heart pumping the lifeblood of the sport throughout the state, Frankton is as likely a place to find it as any.
“For us, we fill the gym most nights, and it doesn’t matter if it’s girls basketball, boys basketball, volleyball, wrestling,” Eagles boys basketball coach and athletic director Brent Brobston said. “We have had really good tradition inside the gymnasium. Coach (Courtney) Duncan’s done a great job with wrestling. They’ve been to team state and had state qualifiers the last couple of years.
“And then girls volleyball won the conference for the first time this year, and they won a sectional the year before for the first time in 20 years. The girls basketball team winning (sectionals in) ’16 and ’18 and then coming back to doing the same thing here, getting to the state finals. It’s been an unbelievable thing that’s going on there.”
Brobston spreads the credit for this sustained success around. Superintendent Bobby Fields and assistant superintendent Sterling Boles have done an outstanding job in his eyes of providing the resources for school employees to do their job.
Likewise, Frankton principal Greg Granger has provided all the support his AD asks for.
And while all three men deserve their fair share of the credit, Hamaker points to another source of inspiration for the entire athletic department.
“Coach Brobston really figured it out, figured out – if you want to call it – the formula to get there and get it done. And so we’re just kinda chasing him,” Hamaker said. “Really, that’s what it comes down to. I think all programs aspire to be like the boys basketball program. I know I’ve been lucky enough to have him as a mentor and a friend and a boss.”
Hamaker was in the Fieldhouse as a fan when the boys made the finals for the first time in 2015 and again when they won it all two years later.
But he’s also been a fly on the wall during Brobston’s practices, picking his brain even as the coach runs drills with his players on the floor.
Just as they ask their players to put their egos aside for the greater good, the coaches have operated as a team. It’s a unique relationship and one that continues to benefit both programs.
“For him to be willing to do that, I know not all boys (and) girls coaches have that relationship,” Hamaker said. “So the fact that we have that relationship, I think, is pretty big. I don’t know that our community truly understands, starting in ’15 and all the way to ’20, it just doesn’t happen.
“It doesn’t happen places for both programs like that. So we’ve been blessed, the Frankton community’s been blessed, to have this opportunity.”
The fans rarely take it for granted.
When the Eagles (21-7) held on for a 62-61 overtime victory last week against South Central in the Class 2A North Semistate at Logansport, the Berry Bowl was filled with supporters wearing red and black.
Among the most impressive sights was a fully loaded student section that roared at top volume throughout the tight contest.
Linton-Stockton (24-5), also making its first appearance in the state finals, can expect more of the same Saturday.
No matter the sport, no matter the venue, Frankton travels extremely well.
“The Frankton Faithful, right? They show up in droves,” Hamaker said. “I think they pack into cars. It’s like they’re trying to go to an old drive-in movie, and they’re hiding people in the trunk. It’s crazy.
“I know our girls feed off the energy. I feel like I feed off the energy, and they’re just always there. They always have our team’s back. So it’s nice.”
Just as it did during the boys’ two state finals appearances, the town essentially will shut down Saturday.
Everyone will be on the road to Indianapolis to support the girls and – hopefully – bring home another oversized prize for the ever-expanding trophy case.
The wins have come in fast and furious, and there’s been little time for the Eagles to relish all the success. There’s always another season around the corner and another contest to be won.
But, at some point in the future, these could be looked back upon as the glory days at Frankton.
“I’ve been at Frankton since ’08,” Brobston said. “I feel really fortunate to be in this era at Frankton, with what’s going on. And I think one day, 25, 30 years from now, we’re gonna look back, and it’s going to be, ‘Wow, what a great place to be.’
“And let’s hope that even at that time, it’s still going.”
