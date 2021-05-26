LAPEL – It was one of those nights for the Frankton High School baseball team.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, “that night” came Wednesday in an 8-2 loss to Monroe Central in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional opener.
Frankton’s season ended at 17-12 while the Golden Bears advanced to play the host Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Monroe Central jumped out to an early lead, and the game snowballed from there. The Bears never delivered a knockout punch but instead inflicted 1,000 cuts it seemed to slowly drain the game away.
Bears senior left-hander Bryce Deckman mixed speeds well with his fastball and breaking pitches, scattering five hits and four walks while striking out four in six innings. He also had three hits and a walk, scoring three times.
Deckman led the game off with a sharp single to left. He was followed by teammates Ashton Bandy and Aidyn Coffey, who loaded the bases on their own one-baggers.
With nobody out, Frankton escaped major damage despite an easy popup landing harmlessly in foul territory. One pitch later, though, Eagles right-hander Tyler Botes induced a 6-4-3 double play, scoring Deckman but keeping it 1-0 as the next hitter lined out softly.
Frankton never got going on offense with Deckman consistently getting out of jams. Deckman picked off two Eagle baserunners, and Monroe Central catcher Joel Kennedy added a third pickoff on a snap throw to first.
Deckman made it 2-0 in the third with a 340-foot home run to left center. Kennedy followed with a two-run shot that cleared the left-field wall, and it was 4-0.
Frankton broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning as Nate Moore reached base on a third strike passed ball. With two outs and Moore on second, Monroe’s lone error scored Moore as Ryan Spillman’s hustle forced a rushed, wild throw by the Bears.
Monroe Central added one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth on just two combined hits. The Bears twice scored on bases-loaded walks and added a sacrifice fly -- made possible when Moore made a sliding catch into the outfield from his second base position but couldn’t make the throw home in time to cut down the runner.
Frankton’s second run came in the bottom of the seventh with Sam Dalton coming home on the back end of a double steal where Kennedy threw out the Eagle baserunner trying for second.
Ryan Smith had two hits for Frankton, including a double. Moore, Botes and Trevor McCorkle all reached base twice.
