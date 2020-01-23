FRANKTON – Even before the Eagles hit the mat, there were already a lot of emotions in the air. Prior to the meet, head coach Courtney Duncan told his wrestling team he couldn’t make the meet as he was out with the flu.
As seven seniors stood in front of parents and students, with commemorative banners in hand, it was assistant coaches Mark Luzadder and Lew Diruzza that filled Duncan’s shoes. The Eagles jumped out to a 15-point lead midway through the meet, but heading down the final stretch in classes 130 through 145, that lead began to shrink.
In the final match, in a winner-take-all situation with Frankton narrowly holding a 39-36 lead, it was junior Corbin Alexander who pinned Eastern’s Kamden Johnson at 152 to give the Eagles the slim victory over the Comets, 45-36.
“Coach Duncan went down with the type A flu, so the kids were a little discombobulated since their head coach wasn’t here,” Luzadder said. “We just asked them to step up and compete. We had some good, and we had some bad, but in the end we came out ahead.”
After it was announced the meet was going to start at 160, the Eagles knew it was going to be a race down the stretch. Eastern picked up a handful of pins from 130 up to 145, including a pin by the Comets’ Kamden Johnson over senior Braydon Slayton to pull Eastern within three of the Eagles.
“We knew their middleweights were where all their buzzsaws were at,” Luzadder said. “They had some really good guys from 145 all the way to seven in, so we just had to minimize as many points as possible. We probably went to our back more than we wanted, but the key was try to get as many pins as we could.”
After Slayton’s pin, the crowd rose to its feet as Alexander faced off against Johnson in the final bout. Amongst the yelling and cheering, Alexander got the quick pin and the walk-off win for Frankton.
“That win felt amazing,” Alexander said. “Once I got that kid on his back, I knew that I had him.”
In Alexander’s closing performance, Luzadder said he had complete confidence he was going to finish not just for himself but the team as well. His experience on the mat gave his coach and teammates the insurance they needed.
“Corbin’s been wrestling since he’s been in diapers all the way up,” Luzadder said. “We told him we needed him. 152 was going to be huge, and he went out there, didn’t do anything flashy, put the kid on his back and got the win.”
Starting off in the middleweights, it took some time for the Eagles to get their footing as they fell in a 12-0 hole, seeing Eastern pick up back-to-back pins from Tallan Morrisett and Brodie Porter. Forefit wins by Frankton tied the score at 12.
Senior Julian Martinez gave the Eagles their first lead after pinning Eastern’s Nathan Herr at 195. Senior Garrett Martin kept momentum rolling into heavyweights as he pinned Tyler Wright at 220. In 138, junior Tommy VanHoover outlasted Eastern’s Ethan Duchateau for the decision, Frankton’s only win on points.
Senior Clayton Slayton followed with a pin over the Comets’ Gabe Monize at 120, putting the Eagles ahead 39-18. Eastern went on a run, but Alexander’s pin shut the door, closing out the Eagles’ regular season with a win.
“Our ability to keep working hard is going to keep us successful,” Alexander said. “We want that win as much as we can, so we go out there and just win it for the team. We win it for us, each other and everybody.”
The Eagles are off for a week before heading to Elwood for the sectional Feb. 1, facing off against Central Indiana Conference foes in Alex and the Panthers, along with Hamilton Heights. Luzadder said they know they’re good enough to compete, but they’ll have to do it as a team.
“We’re going to continue to work hard and get pins in under six minutes,” Luzadder said. “It’s really up to the kids at this point. We’ve been training all year, and they have to put that on the mat and see what happens.”
