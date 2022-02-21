FRANKTON — Two years after a humbling defeat to Linton-Stockton on the state’s biggest stage, the Frankton girls basketball team heads back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday to take on Forest Park in the Class 2A state championship game.
Five Eagles who played in that game — and eight on the 2020 roster overall — are still with the team and are looking to reverse a lopsided 70-28 loss to the eventual back-to-back state champion Miners.
And they will not have to leave their own school building to find inspiration it can be done.
In 2015, the Frankton boys made their initial trip to the 2A state championship game only to suffer a 27-point loss to Park Tudor. Coach Brent Brobston and four of the players from that team returned two years later and defeated Crawford County by a similar margin — 28 points — to win the program’s first state championship.
Brobston sees the similarities, including in three seniors from his 2017 team — Maurice Knight, Keegan Freestone and Patrick Spillman — who were sophomores on the runner-up squad.
“Those guys who were sophomores in 2015 saw what it took to get there,” he said. “I see the same thing with this year’s girls team.”
At the IHSAA coach availability meeting Monday morning, Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker spoke about the relationship he has with Brobston and the community.
“I think the fact that I have an athletic director who’s been there and done that who’s become a good friend of mine in Brent Brobston, bleeds red and white and he wants all of Frankton athletics to do well,” Hamaker said. “Obviously, he wants to win, but he would sacrifice his own program to make sure the others are doing well.”
Brobston said the reason for Hamaker’s success — including three regional championships in the last five seasons — is due to his system and his character.
“First and foremost, Stephan is just a phenomenal person,” he said. “It’s a system team, and he gets the kids to buy in year after year.”
Both the Rangers and the Eagles have played in one state championship game, with Forest Park falling 62-60 to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2000. But Frankton is the team with players who are familiar with the atmosphere and have experience on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court. Hamaker hopes that will be a big advantage come Saturday afternoon.
“Our confidence is so much higher — not overconfident — and that’s what we talked about all week going into semistate,” he said. “We were not overconfident, but we were confident that we could get the job done. That’s the way we’re approaching this week as well. We’re not going to fear our opponent, but we’re going to respect our opponent.”
Sophomores Emma Sperry and Amaya Collins are key for Frankton’s success as well. Both have played well this year in the tournament, but the feeling around the finals is different.
“I think the biggest thing is, you never know if you’re going to make it back, so you better give it everything you have,” Hamaker said.
The players aren’t the only Eagles who can benefit from previous state finals experience. Their coach is bringing a different approach the second time around.
“It’s exciting, but it’s definitely viewed very differently this time,” Hamaker said. “I think last time I was just ecstatic and excited, but now I know how much work I still have ahead of me. I want a different outcome this time.”
