ELWOOD — The Frankton girls basketball team will begin sectional play next week with a goal of winning one more game than last year’s state runners-up.
They had one more piece of regular season business to take care of first, and they did so emphatically.
Ava Gardner scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter, and Chloee Thomas added 14 of her 18 in the second half as the Eagles easily handled Elwood 78-29 in the regular season finale for both teams.
With the win, Frankton clinches the outright Central Indiana Conference championship with a perfect 7-0 mark. The Eagles, who shared the title last season, complete the regular season at 20-3 and are a perfect 12-0 against Class 2A opponents.
The boys team made it a Frankton sweep in the second half of the double-header, hitting a total of 14 3-point baskets in an 84-34 pounding of Elwood.
For Frankton girls coach Stephan Hamaker, winning the CIC title was a big goal to complete, but just being able to finish a full regular season under pandemic conditions was just as big an accomplishment.
“That was Goal 1. We’re lucky enough to win that thing two years in a row now,” Hamaker said. “This season we were really fortunate, a player or two out here and there with contact tracing. We had one kid who was positive, but she was already out with contact tracing. We were really fortunate, really blessed in my opinion.”
A personal 7-0 run by Gardner in the first quarter pushed the Frankton lead to 18-5, and the Eagles never looked back.
The Panthers did score seven straight points in the second quarter on a Jaleigh Crawford 3-point play and Olivia Shannon drive, but Gardner ended the run with her second trey of the half and a 38-21 lead.
Thomas then opened the third quarter scoring seven straight points during a 13-0 Frankton run to open the second half, putting the game effectively out of reach.
Lauryn Bates added 10 points and five assists for Frankton, and Crawford led Elwood (4-17) with 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
The Panthers drew a bye into the Sectional 40 semifinals and will await the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between Frankton and Wapahani. Hamaker is not looking past the Raiders but realizes these teams could meet again in one week.
“We’re not overlooking any game by any means,” he said. “We know you can’t play on Friday, and you definitely can’t play on Saturday, until you win Tuesday. Wapahani is a good ball club. They play hard. They’re physical.”
There was far less drama in the boys game as the Eagles scored the first 16 points and went on to snap a four-game losing skid.
Frankton effectively used its their perimeter and interior game to dominate the Panthers. Harrison Schwinn made six of 10 3-point baskets and finished with 20 points in support of Ayden Brobston’s game-high 23 points for the Eagles. A total of six Frankton (8-7) players converted from beyond the 3-point line, and coach Brent Brobston was happy with the execution from his offense.
“I thought we played extremely well tonight, and I was happy with our effort,” Coach Brobston said. “I thought we shot the ball, obviously, really well. We had a tough week of practice. We demanded some things from them, and I thought they responded.”
Zack Davenport added a double-double for the Eagles with 12 points and 11 rebounds and combined with younger brother Jacob (seven steals) to help force 22 total Elwood (1-13) turnovers.
“Both Davenports got their hands on a lot of things. They hustled and played well,” Brobston said. “The game was to double the ball screen up high on them. … Sometimes we were late, but the backside help was the good and the hand deflections were good.”
Ben DeLong led the Panthers with 11 points, and Jayden Reese added nine while Hunter Sallee grabbed eight rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.