FRANKTON — Prior to Tuesday’s home volleyball match against Madison-Grant, Frankton took a few moments to honor the matriarch of girls sports at the school.
Cathy Huntsinger came to Frankton as a physical education teacher in 1974 and took over as track and field coach, a position she held until she retired in 2013. She was also the founder of the Eagles volleyball program in 1975 and coached the team until 2008. She was an eight-time track coach of the year in two different conferences during her career and was the White River Conference volleyball coach of the year in 1979.
“I just don’t have the words to describe how this feels,” Huntsinger said.
After better than 30 years in coaching, Huntsinger’s memories are plentiful. But one in particular stands out from a road volleyball game that happened to take place on her birthday.
“It was a game at Wes-Del, and it was a game I badly wanted to win,” she recalled. “Well, we didn’t. I get on the bus, and I’m just chewing them out for all the things they didn’t do well. A few minutes later, they bring out some cupcakes with a little candle in it and started singing happy birthday to me. I felt kind of like a heel.”
With the passage of Title IX in 1972 mandating equality in sports for boys and girls, Huntsinger began her coaching career during the infancy of girls high school sports. She can remember battling with boys basketball coaches over practice times, scrounging together equipment like balls and uniforms and struggling just to make sure a usable net was in place for matches.
“We had two poles set up in tires that held the net,” she said. “We tied it to one set of bleachers with a wire attached to the other set to hold the net up. Then, we had to have a couple players sit on the tires to hold them in place. Later, we got the poles that sunk into the floor.”
Given those humble beginnings, Huntsinger is gratified to see all the success girls sports have had in recent years at Frankton.
“I’m so happy to see so many girls enjoying sports now,” she said.
Additionally, Huntsinger taught Health, Tobacco, Alcohol and Narcotics as an advanced class, driver’s education during the summers and was the sponsor for the Frankton chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She was honored in 1996 as the Indiana Health Educator of the Year by the Indiana Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
One of her first athletes was Kathy (Wade) Hedge, who ran track and played volleyball. She went on to teach and coach as well and credits Huntsinger with inspiring her career.
“Cathy changed my life,” Hedge said. “I was a troubled teen, and sports turned my life around. She was tough. I look back and think of her explaining to me, ‘Make a goal, and achieve it’. She was not only a coach, I was able to coach with her, but she helped me through college working through physical education. … She was always there and willing to help me dig through things.”
Hedge looked forward to the ceremony Tuesday and the chance to honor Huntsinger — who still lives in Frankton — her legacy and her impact on girls sports at the school.
“When I think of Cathy Huntsinger, I think of this Godly woman who sacrificed her life, coming to a small town to teach,” Hedge said. “She’s an amazing woman. You don’t get an opportunity to thank someone who has changed your life. We wait too long to do that.”
Huntsinger’s husband, Dennis, who was also a teacher at Frankton, and Hedge have set up a scholarship fund in Huntsinger’s name that will benefit girls athletes who graduate from the school. Details and eligibility requirements can be found through the Madison Community Foundation.
