LAPEL — Following Wednesday’s pause in the schedule due to a wild day of weather, Frankton and Lapel resumed their intra-corporation rivalry on the tennis courts Thursday afternoon at the home of the Bulldogs.
While Lapel’s Bailey Baxter prevailed in her No. 1 singles slugfest with Abby Williams, it was the Eagles who came out on top in the team battle with a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs.
The Madison County runners-up improved to 4-1 while Lapel dropped to 3-2.
“I’m really proud of my team, especially my one doubles team,” Frankton coach Alexys Rastetter said.
She was referring to the pairing of Delaney Detling and Daija Kitchen who were the quickest to put a point on the board. They disposed of Chloe Renihan and Lauren Richards of Lapel in short order by a 6-1, 6-3 score.
The team competition was decided rather quickly. Abby Hartley bested Morgan Erwin 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles shortly before Chainey Lowe clinched the Frankton victory at No. 2 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Kerith Renihan.
“I think they did a great job. They were going to the net and hitting a lot of approach shots, which is something we’ve been working on,” Rastetter said. “They were moving the players around the court, which is another thing we’ve been working on.”
Frankton’s depth of experience — Baxter is the only returning Bulldog with extensive varsity experience — gave the Eagles, who return almost their entire roster from 2019, an advantage.
“I feel like some of the younger girls are still getting into these early matches, trying to figure out what it’s really like,” first-year Lapel coach Meg Fields said. “Some of them come in feeling a little more nervous because they don’t have that much varsity experience.”
Lapel denied Frankton a shutout when Mariah Mason and Gracie Lyons stopped Lauryn Bates and Malaija Kitchen 6-4, 7-5 in the No. 2 doubles match.
The Baxter and Williams match figured to be the lengthiest as it featured two strong-hitting seniors, and the battle between the two lived up to those expectations.
The lead changed hands three times in the first set before Baxter pulled out a 7-5 win. She seemed to be well on her way in the second set, grabbing a 5-2 lead and serving for the match.
But Williams battled back. She broke Baxter’s serve and had a 30-0 lead in her own service game, seeming to swing momentum back her own way.
“I was worried, but after it was 0-30, I just took a deep breath and said, ‘I’ve got this,’” Baxter said. “Then she double-faulted twice and I said, ‘OK, here I go.’”
The Williams miscues gave Baxter the opportunity, but there was one more great shot she needed to make.
At deuce, Williams buried a serve that seemed destined for an ace that would give her the advantage. But Baxter raced to her right and ripped a crosscourt shot Williams could not get to for a winner, setting up her own match point.
“That was the turning point right there,” Rastetter said.
Baxter won the following point to close out the 7-5, 6-3 win, the latest in a series of early season tests for both players against other quality competitors in the area.
“She really made me hustle, and she made my forehand better because I had to hit a lot of those,” Baxter said. “I think we play a really similar game, and I love playing her because we bring out the best in each other.
Baxter will get another test Monday when the Bulldogs host Abby Cruser and Pendleton Heights while the Eagles will open Central Indiana Conference play Friday when Madison-Grant comes to Frankton.
