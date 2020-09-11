FRANKTON — A long elusive win was there for the taking for Frankton and Elwood on Friday night.
Neither team was able to grab it immediately because of a slew of penalties, incompletions, plays for negative yardage and turnovers.
But in the second half, the hard-luck Madison County and Central Indiana Conference rivals exchanged long scoring drives, and what had been a dull exercise turned into a street fight.
Frankton got the jump on Elwood with its first two second-half possessions and held on 24-21, as the Eagles snapped an eight-game skid dating to last year while handing the Panthers their 24th consecutive defeat, going to 2017.
The Eagles’ coaches ditched an ineffective air game and took it to Elwood on the ground, and it paid off with a pair of touchdowns as well as two 2-point conversions at the end of time-consuming drives.
“Going into halftime, we knew that we had to make an adjustment to be faster off the ball,” Frankton coach Bobby Ryan said. “There was a little bird that flew over our school this week that said the I-formation gets the ball out faster, so we went to that and it helped us.”
The first half saw Eagles’ freshman quarterback Bubba Nunley go 2-of-14 with two picks and his team clinging to an 8-6 lead. That’s when the offensive philosophy changed.
Frankton (1-3, 1-1 CIC) got the ball to start the second half and proceeded to run 12 plays — 11 rushing — and eat up nearly half the third quarter. The payoff came when Korbin Finley broke loose around the left side and took it 25 yards to the house.
The Panthers answered with a 14-play, 58-yard drive, capped off by a 13-yard pass from Will Retherford to Colton Jetty on the second play of the fourth quarter. Elwood (0-3, 0-2) now trailed only 16-13.
On the Eagles’ next turn, they again dared the Panthers to stop them on the ground. Elwood not only couldn’t do so, as Brice Everitt took it in from 10 yards out, but the Panthers aided Frankton with two unsportsmanlike penalties (they committed another one after the TD).
Elwood, though, wasn’t daunted. It marched downfield, and Retherford kept it on a busted play for a 9-yard score. A 2-point run by Jetty made it 24-21, with 4:20 to go.
The Eagles couldn’t run it out on their next possession and had to punt, but they made the Panthers go four-and-out and they were able to kill the final two minutes.
“Buddy, nothing feels better,” Ryan said. “That feels good. I’m so proud of our kids, and I’m proud of the way that they practiced these last two weeks, and I’m glad we pulled one out.”
Finley ran 18 times for 91 yards and also scored the first time Frankton had the ball, less than two minutes into the game.
Everett gained 62 yards on 16 carries.
Retherford was 13-for-26 for 125 yards, and Jetty gained 72 yards on 11 rushes.
“These kids love it,” said first-year Elwood coach Terry Riggs. “They not only swung, but they kept swinging, and that’s all we can ask for. We haven’t had them fight like that in quite a while, and it’s nice to see, and ultimately we’ll get better.”
Elwood hosts Alexandria next Friday, and Frankton is at Eastbrook (3-1), No. 1 in the Class 2A coaches poll and No. 2 in the media poll.
