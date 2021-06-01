FAIRMOUNT — All season, the deep softball talent of the Central Indiana Conference was on display as the teams of the CIC battled in great game after great game.
How fitting the last two teams left standing would engage in a heavyweight slugfest with all the emotional and momentum turns one could imagine.
The Frankton Eagles plated two runs in the top of the eighth inning and held off a furious Madison-Grant rally in the bottom half to edge the Argylls 6-5 and advance to Saturday’s semistate at Frontier.
M-G (18-10) brought the Grant 4 championship back to Fairmount but was denied its first regional title since 2016. For Frankton (19-7), it was the school’s seventh regional championship and the first for coach Jeremy Parker and the Eagles since 2011.
“They all feel good,” Parker said. “We were anxious to play this year. We thought we missed out on a good opportunity last year with a lot of returning talent. I told the girls that I don’t know that this is one of the top two or three teams I’ve coached, but the team morale and chemistry is the best.”
The Eagles needed all of those intangibles as well as a well-prepared defense to get through this prize fight with the Argylls.
For five innings, Frankton could not figure out M-G starter Elizabeth Lee. She blanked the Eagles on just one hit and struck out four batters over the first five frames, and Eagles starter Adyson Coppess matched Lee’s zeros on the scoreboard until the Argylls batted in the bottom of the fourth.
After the first two batters were retired, Hannah Ogden singled and Chelsea Bowland was hit by a pitch. Daya Greene then lined a double to left-center to drive in both runners and scored herself two pitches later on a single to center by Sarah Duncan for a 3-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the Frankton half of the sixth. Jersey Marsh led off with a walk, and Coppess reached on a fielder’s choice — but Marsh was also safe on an error at second.
Freshman Claire Duncan followed with the at-bat of the inning, drawing a walk on the 12th pitch — one of which was a foul grounder that was inches from being a double play — to load the bases to bring the dangerous Makena Alexander to the plate.
“There’s a lot of nerves, but I just think about everything leading up to it,” Duncan said. “I think about everything they tell me in the dugout, and that helps with the nerves.”
“Jiminy Christmas, that’s a freshman,” Parker said of Duncan, who fouled off six pitches after two strikes. “I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of this group. She fouled off five or six in a row.”
Alexander promptly lined an 0-1 pitch over the fence in left for a grand slam and her 12th home run of the season, and Frankton was on top 4-3.
Frankton threatened again in the seventh, but Lee induced a groundout to leave two runners aboard, bringing the Argylls up in the bottom of the frame.
Greene led off with a bloop double to left, but Coppess retired Duncan and Chelsea Parker on flyballs to put the Eagles an out away from victory.
But Zoey Barnett hit the first pitch she saw to the fence in left-center for an RBI double, and the game was tied again at 4-4 and headed to extra innings.
The Eagles needed someone besides Alexander to come through, and they did in a big way in the top of the eighth.
Jilly Hilderbrand led off with a single to center, and pinch runner Maeli Dietzer was sacrificed to second by McKenzie McCorkhill. Seven-hole hitter Abby Duncan followed with a line-drive single to left to score Dietzer, and Duncan advanced to second when the ball was booted in left. Alivia Swisher followed with a bunt single before Alivia Marsh hit an infield grounder that scored Emma Thomas for a 6-4 lead.
“I just think we go up there with a bunch of confidence that we know we can hit the ball,” Marsh said. “When we do it, our team is very proud of us.”
That second run proved crucial because M-G was not about to give up.
Gracey Fox led off the bottom of the eighth with a single, and her courtesy runner Makennah Clouse moved to second when Sydney Lee was hit by a Coppess pitch.
A big out followed when Ogden’s sacrifice bunt attempt was popped up, and Frankton catcher Mackenzie Swango hauled it in for the first out. But Bowland followed with a single to score Clouse to halve the lead.
Coppess then got Greene to ground into a fielder’s choice before Sarah Duncan flew out to Abby Duncan in left to seal the win.
Coppess, who averages more than a strikeout per inning, did not record one in the victory, but the Eagles played error-free ball behind her.
“We made (24) plays,” Parker said. “We work on things in practice where we have to get 21 outs in a row before we go home, and if someone makes an error, we start over. I guess this week, we better do 24 in a row.”
The game marked the end of the careers of M-G seniors Ogden, Sydney Lee, Barnett and Sarah Duncan.
The Eagles will face No. 1 Pioneer (32-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal of the Frontier semistate.
