ELWOOD — In two of the three sports she plays, Frankton junior Bella Dean can channel her competitive nature physically. In basketball, she is a lockdown defender who frustrates opponents by crawling inside their uniform, and on the track, she attacks the hurdles with equal ferocity and determination.
Golf, however, requires a different approach, one that paid off for Dean on Saturday afternoon.
Dean posted the sixth-best individual score with a round of 95 at the Elwood Golf Links, leading Frankton to a third-place finish in the nine-team Elwood Invitational.
The Eagles trailed only second-place Winchester, which finished at 417, and champion University’s 303 -- besting the field by over 100 strokes.
“Yeah, they’re just an elite program,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said of the Trailblazers, who were led by individual medalist Becky Williams. She toured the par-71 course with a 1-under 70 score.
Bates and his young Eagles — Frankton has no seniors — were not concerned about University. He is happy with what he saw Saturday as well as the way his team has played in the early going this season.
“In golf, you’re not really playing the opponent. You’re playing the course and yourself,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way these girls have played.”
Dean’s round included a stretch of four straight pars, which started in the trees on hole No. 1. Her approach rolled over the green and into a tricky lie at the edge of a tree line behind the hole. After chopping the ball out and onto the green, Dean rolled home a 15-foot putt to save par.
She said playing golf requires a different mindset from her other athletic endeavors.
“It’s more about focus than being physical, which is different from the other sports I play,” Dean said.
Dean was joined in the tournament top 10 by sophomore teammate Hannah Cain, who placed ninth with a round of 102. Lily Hall finished at 114, a round that included a 48 on the front half -- the best nine holes of her young career -- and Launa Hamaker added a 123 to complete the Frankton scoring.
“I’m just ecstatic with the way these girls are coming along,” Bates said.
Shenandoah came home in fifth place Saturday at 456 and also had a player finish in the top 10. Carly Chandler led the Raiders with a 98, placing just behind Dean in seventh place . Brandy Smith shot a 108, Maddie Shelton carded a 121 and Elayna Tyler completed the Raiders' scoring with a 129.
Alexandria — still playing without top senior Chloe Cuneo — came in sixth position and was led by a 109 from Cali Crum. Katelyn Harpe (114), Rylie Kellams (116) and Natalie Long (136) rounded out the Tigers' 470-stroke total.
Elwood placed eighth with a score of 487, led by a 110 from Alyvia Savage. Taylor Ash shot a 115, followed by Chloe Staggs at 124 and Ema Alvey at 138.
Other teams competing included Guerin Catholic (451), Monroe Central (471) and Greenwood Christian Academy (489).
