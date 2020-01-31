FRANKTON -- It is not unheard of for a team to overlook a struggling opponent and come out flat for a game it should win.
That was not the case for the Frankton boys basketball team Friday.
Frankton scored the first 13 points and held a lead of over 30 points by halftime as it rolled past winless Elwood 87-29 to cap a doubleheader sweep.
Prior to the boys game, the Frankton girls also defeated Elwood 77-44 behind 15 points from junior Ava Gardner.
One opportunity afforded to coach Brent Brobston by such a lopsided win was the chance to play his reserves for extended minutes, including sophomore Harrison Schwinn.
Midway through the third quarter, Schwinn hit 3-point baskets on three consecutive possessions, off assists from three different players, as Frankton (9-6) stretched its 46-14 halftime lead to 75-25.
Schwinn led all players with a career-high 23 points and added six rebounds.
"That was great for him," Brobston said. "He's done a good job for us, and he's been a gym rat. He really tries to get better at what he's doing. It was nice to see him have a good shooting night."
The Eagles also got big games from junior starters Ayden Brobston -- 16 points and eight rebounds -- and Zack Davenport with 11 points. The team's leading scorer, senior Ethan Bates, scored eight of Frankton's first 10 points in the third quarter and finished with 15 points and four assists.
"It's hard when you're just playing a few minutes here and there, and he didn't play a bunch of minutes tonight," Coach Brobston said. "But I thought he came out in that third quarter and really established himself early. He did a nice job getting a couple shots, and he shot it well tonight."
Frankton's waning Central Indiana Conference championship hopes took a hit Friday with wins by Mississinewa over Alexandria and Oak Hill over Madison-Grant. Brobston hopes his players can refocus on improving through the remaining weeks of the season with any eye on defending their sectional title.
"We're in a difficult situation in the conference," he said. "But we still have Alexandria and Mississinewa left, two really good teams. But I told the kids, the only thing people will remember is if you win the sectional."
Elwood (0-15) was led by junior Mason Robison with eight points and five steals while senior Trenton Porter added six points.
The next game for both teams will be at Tri-Central as Frankton visits Sharpsville on Saturday and Elwood takes its turn Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.