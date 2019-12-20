FRANKTON — Frankton continued its trend of losing boys basketball home games down the stretch Friday in a 42-41 loss to Central Indiana Conference foe Oak Hill.
The Eagles (3-3, 1-1 CIC) are 0-3 at home and 3-0 on the road. Hard to tell what will happen in their next game as it is on a neutral court, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, against Wapahani.
“We are six points away from being 6-0,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch. I think that’s our inexperience showing up.”
Oak Hill (4-2, 1-1) has four times as many seniors on its roster as does Frankton.
For much of Friday’s game, the teams appeared to be in search of an offense for Christmas next week.
Frankton held the Golden Eagles to just nine points in the middle two quarters combined and yet led only 30-27 with eight minutes to play.
“I thought Oak Hill got some things going in the fourth quarter,” said Brobston, as the visitors took less than four minutes to score those same nine points and take a five-point lead.
Frankton’s lone senior, Ethan Bates, hit a couple of big baskets in the fourth quarter.
“He kind of put us on his back and carried us there in that quarter,” said Brobston.
The Eagles took the lead at 41-40 with 1:20 to go on a great feed by Bates to Bryce Hodson. Oak Hill followed with a turnover with 1:01 to play. Less than seven seconds later, Frankton gave the ball back. With 36 seconds remaining, the visitors coughed it up again.
Just three ticks later, Oak Hill fouled Bates. He missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity. Hodson missed a followup from in close, and Oak Hill had the ball. After the visitors called a timeout, they turned the ball over with 16 seconds on the clock.
Frankton got the ball in and Bates was again fouled immediately. He missed the fron end of another bonus chance. Oak Hill rebounded and rushed the ball past mid-court before calling a time out with 8.8 seconds left.
The visitors got the ball in, and things began to unravel for them. After two near bobbles, Tahj Johnson secured the ball and found freshman Landon Biegel under the basket for the game-winner with 1.5 seconds left. Frankton’s desperation heave came up well short.
“I thought we had the ball,” said Brobston. “I don’t know how he got open on the baseline. I’ll have to look at the film.”
Johnson and Tristan Hayes topped the Golden Eagles with 14 points each. Johnson added eight rebounds as Oak Hill dominated that category 32-23.
Bates topped Frankton with 14 points, but none of his teammates scored more than five. He was 5-of-13 from the field, and his mates were 11-of-31, many from close range.
