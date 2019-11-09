PARKER CITY — Foul trouble and a lack of momentum led to Frankton’s 55-43 loss against Monroe Central on Saturday night.
The Eagles were able to find some energy, but it came when it was already too late in the second half. Because Frankton was unable to efficiently play as a team, Monroe Central ran the scoreboard early and made it unable for the Eagles to catch up.
“We played really selfish in the first half,” Frankton head coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We needed a reminder that we are playing for Frankton and not the names that don’t exist on the back of the jerseys. I was really pleased with the way we played in the second half, but we just buried ourselves in the first.”
This style of play led to fouls that put the Eagles even further from catching up. Three athletes ended the game with four personal fouls each, and senior Grace Alexander fouled out in the fourth quarter. This gave Monroe Central plenty of opportunities to hit free throws and maintain possession.
“We looked like little lost puppies trying to find our owners at times after we got into foul trouble,” Hamaker said. “We played much better in the second half, and we figured out how to play team basketball.”
Shooting troubles also tainted Frankton’s ability to stay in the game, especially in the first half. Seniors Addie Gardner and Bailey Tucker were only able to tally seven points and five points, respectively. Because of this, an underclassman had to step up and hit shots. This underclassman was sophomore Mia Shields who scored 14 points.
“I felt pretty good,” Shields said. “I have big shoes to fill because (the upperclassmen) are all really good.”
Shields also went 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The rest of Frankton went 1-for-13 from beyond the arc. Although she made it rain from deep, Shields said there is still a lot of work she has to do.
“We have really good shooters, and I was really surprised that I was the one (to step up),” Shields said. “I am not really the greatest at finishing on drives, but my shooting and defense went well.”
Also contributing to the Eagles’ performance offensively was junior Chloee Thomas, who dominated the paint for a majority of the game. Thomas only tallied six points, but she was a constant outlet for perimeter players to look to.
“It’s always a huge advantage when you have a 6-footer in girls basketball,” Hamaker said. “We have a hardcore rule that you can’t lob it to anybody unless they are 6-foot.”
With its first loss, Frankton moves to 2-1 and will take on Liberty Christian next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.