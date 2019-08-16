FRANKTON — On a very skilled team, she stands out.
In an area rife with volleyball talent, she warrants attention. Her own abilities demand it.
And there just isn't any part of the game Kate Sperry is not very, very good at.
As a junior, Sperry was a key contributor to Frankton's first volleyball sectional championship in 22 years. Now, as a senior, she is back and brings her all-around game to the floor as the Eagles look to go to back-to-back regionals.
At 5-foot-10 with a vertical leap approaching 20 inches, Sperry is an accomplished hitter, as evidenced by her team-leading 328 kills a season ago. She has 664 for her career, putting the 1,000 career kills milestone within reach. An improved weight training regimen has helped the long, but lean, Sperry to have more power in her swing and in her mind.
"Weight room is helping. We're doing a lot more of that this year," she said. "We started last year, and we're continuing this year with Mr. (football coach Bobby) Ryan. I think the whole team is stronger. It doesn't just make you stronger physically but also mentally. It's hard to go through that stuff in the weight room, and doing it as a team helps."
There is more to Sperry than being a big hitter. She is stout defensively, leading the Eagles with 289 digs and 452 serves received last season, and is still looking to be even better in this aspect of her game.
"Definitely my passing (needs to improve) because this last Munciana season, I didn't pass," she said. "So I'm going to have to focus on that this season."
Her mother is Beth Sperry, who also happens to be Kate's coach at Frankton, and she believes, with so many weapons around her again this year, Kate may have an even bigger season as a senior.
"I think the pressure is off her (this year), and I think she's going to play a little looser," the coach said. "We're going to have some fun this year, and, yeah, she's a good player to have around."
While Kate wants to see improvement in her passing, Beth sees playing loose can be her biggest improvement. She also said her daughter is beginning to realize a kill doesn't necessarily have to be on a ball that is pounded to the court.
"She likes to kill the ball," Beth Sperry said. "So, (she needs to be) a little more strategic. A kill is a kill, whether it's hard, soft or whatever. Being able to see the court a little better and see the blockers, knowing if she's going up against a short blocker or a big blocker and being able to go around that, those are things that she can be working on."
The combination of her hard work off the court and her talents on the court are beginning to pay off. Sperry is gaining attention from college recruiters, including Marian College in Indianapolis, where she recently participated in an open gym. She said the coaches there see her the same way, as an all-around talent who needs to be on the court at all times.
"It's kind of late in the process, but I really liked Marian," Kate said. "We just scrimmaged, not anything crazy. I thought I did really well. ... They only saw me at Munciana, so they didn't know I could play six-rotation.
"I did pass (at the open gym), and (the Marian coach) was really impressed and said I could do a six-rotation on her team."
That comes as no surprise to those around here who have watched her play.
