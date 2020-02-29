INDIANAPOLIS – Frankton is now three-for-three in winning mental attitude awards at the state finals.
Or four-for-three to be strictly accurate.
When Bailey Tucker walked to the stage to accept the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award for Class 2A girls basketball Saturday, she was continuing a tradition that started in 2015.
When the Frankton boys team made its first appearance at the state finals, twins Conner and Cameron Bates took home the mental attitude award. Two years later, Keegan Freestone won the award as the Eagles claimed the 2A championship.
Tucker, who carries a 4.057 GPA and will be inducted into the Frankton High School Academic Hall of Fame on March 9, is a deserving member of that lineage.
“This is one of the best kids,” Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker said. “She deserves this award. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
That was a familiar sentiment throughout the throng of more than 1,000 fans who made the trek from Frankton. As the announcement was made, the fans roared their approval.
Tucker’s father, Bobby, thanked the community for its support from the stage, and it’s clear the admiration goes both ways.
“She’s just an exceptional kid,” Frankton athletic director Brent Brobston said. “Her parents have done a wonderful job raising her. She’s just been outstanding in the classroom and off the court. The coaches have done a terrific job with her, too, throughout the four years. I can’t say enough about her. She’s just an outstanding person with high expectations of herself in the classroom and outside the classroom.”
Tucker scored seven points in nearly 14 minutes on the floor during the Eagles’ 70-28 loss against Linton-Stockton.
She had a knack for entering games and hitting clutch shots, often from 3-point range, throughout her career. She also has the rare distinction of being a member of both the 2018 team that was the first to reach the state’s final four and this year’s team that won the first semistate crown.
She plans to attend Ball State and major in chemical engineering with an eye on working in pharmaceuticals.
Balancing academics and athletics wasn’t always an easy task.
“It’s hard because I don’t always get home at a good time,” Tucker said. “I’ve had a lot of nights where – I have this thing where I can’t go to sleep if I don’t have my homework done. So I always end up staying up late getting it done at night. I just make sure that I always have everything done.”
The Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers will present a $1,000 scholarship in Tucker’s name to Frankton High School as part of the award. The mental attitude award program has presented more than $840,000 in college scholarships since 1989.
The award is named after Roy, a former IHSAA administrator who oversaw the girls basketball tournament from its inception in 1976 until her retirement in 1999.
Basketball has played an important role in Tucker’s life, and she’s ecstatic to cap her high school career with such a prestigious honor.
“I think (basketball) taught me how to be a leader and how to step up and how to always be determined to go and get what you want,” she said.
