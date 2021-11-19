FRANKTON — Frankton girls basketball is working on back-to-back sectional titles, and the Eagles have no reason to believe this streak will not continue this winter.
The Eagles followed up a State Finals appearance with a 23-4 mark last season, and they did that with an underclass-filled roster. The only graduation losses were Chloee Thomas (12 points, 6.6 rebounds per game) and Ava Gardner (10.7 points).
Four seniors return, there is plenty of depth and that will make Frankton very tough as it seeks its third straight Central Indiana Conference crown (the Eagles have won 11 straight CIC games dating to 2019-20).
“Leadership is one of the backbones of our program right now,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “They know how to lead, and they know how to win. I’m really proud of the way that they’ve taken command of their teammates and made sure that they get in the right spots where they need to be, and that leadership’s going to continue as the season goes on.”
Senior Lauryn Bates (11.4 points) led the Eagles in rebounds (9), assists (3.7) and steals (2.5). The 5-foot-8 Bates can play either guard position or small forward and can shoot the ball well (44% last year).
Cagney Utterback, a 5-2 senior, is the next-highest returning scorer (9.5 points, along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists) and is an excellent backcourt defender.
The other starter last season, senior Bailee Webb, averaged 7.1 points and shot 82% from the free-throw line.
Five-foot-7 Shae Simon is the fourth senior and will step into a more prominent role.
Sophomores Amaya Collins (a 5-7 Anderson transfer) and Emma Sperry (5-11) started on opening night against Tri-Central.
The junior class includes Haylee Niccum and Addie Brobston (both 5-11) and Bella Dean and Launa Hamaker (both 5-6).
All but Niccum are listed as guards, most can play forward and there technically is no post player like Thomas was.
“It’s a good problem to have, so many guards,” Hamaker said. “To be honest, I feel like we’re starting five guards right now and bringing five more guards off the bench. I feel like we’re OK with that. We’ve got to figure out how to change a little bit the way we’ve played in the past, and that’s OK.”
This group has been a part of two sectional, a regional, a semistate and two CIC title teams, but the Eagles would like another trophy. Frankton has never won a Madison County tournament.
“I know none of these are easy, and we’re going to have to work incredibly hard,” Hamaker said. “One of our main goals are, we want to compete every single game, not just win a certain number of games. There can be a lot that can be taken away from a loss. I believe we get more out of the competition of an opponent that we do just winning a game.”
