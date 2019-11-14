ANDERSON — Frankton girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker was not happy with the lack of unselfishness his team showed in its last outing, a 55-43 loss at Monroe Central.
There was none of that Thursday as nine players combined for 18 assists on 23 field goals in a convincing 59-10 win at Liberty Christian, spoiling the Lions’ home opener.
“It was a big focus for us this week,” Hamaker said. “Three out of our four games, we’ve looked incredibly unselfish and I’m really happy with that. This might be one of the most unselfish basketball teams that I’ve ever coached.”
Frankton improved to 3-1 with the victory while the loss squared the LC record at 1-1.
After Maddy Harmon gave the Lions an early 2-0 lead, the Eagles reeled off 13 straight points to start a 33-2 run into the second quarter. The early beneficiaries of the improved passing were the Gardner sisters.
Senior Addie and junior Ava scored those 13 straight points and combined for 30 total. Addie scored 17 to lead all players while Ava added 13, all in the first half, while also handing out three assists. The duo also combined for five 3-point baskets by halftime.
While she did not lead the team in scoring, it may have been sophomore Lauryn Bates who had the best night of all the Eagles. Near the end of the first half, she went on a personal 7-0 run, hitting a 15-foot jumper and a pair of layups off assists from sophomores Bailee Webb and Mia Shields, with the latter resulting in a foul and a made free throw. Bates finished the night with 12 points and led the team with seven rebounds and five assists to go with three steals.
“L.B. has been our runner-up for player of the game on Maxpreps every single game,” Hamaker said. “She’s doing everything you can ask a point guard to do. She’s being pesky on defense. ... And, offensively, she’s maintaining the flow of the game the way you want a point guard to do.”
The Lions, who shook off opening game jitters to win at Howe in overtime last week, could not do the same in their home opener. Struggling against the Frankton defense, the Lions committed 17 of their 30 turnovers in the first half.
“All in all, I know we got killed, but that’s a great team over there,” LC coach Todd Hill said. “Props to Frankton all the way. It’s Step 1 in our growth. We’re trying to rebuild a program. They played hard. That’s all I can ask.”
Senior Elena Tufts, who scored 22 in the opener, was shut down by the Eagles and held to just one point.
“We got plays to Elena and Maddy (Harmon),” Hill said. “We missed I don’t know how many layups. We had some good shots, but we got rattled, didn’t take our time and didn’t square up.”
Junior Irelynd Evans led the Lions with four points while Tufts led all players with eight rebounds.
Webb and junior Chloee Thomas added five points each for the Eagles, and senior Bailey Tucker had three assists.
The Eagles will host Muncie Central on Saturday while the Lions will travel to Elwood on Nov. 23.
