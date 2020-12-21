FRANKTON — With an open date on the schedule, Frankton girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker asked his players if they would rather add a game that might be a sure victory or take on a bigger, more challenging opponent.
His leading scorer was quick with the answer
“Lauryn Bates, without hesitation, said ‘I want a bigger school,’” Hamaker said. “I said, ‘Are you sure? Because if I get a bigger school, I’m going to get a bigger school.’ She said, ‘I want a big school, right guys?’ I don’t think anyone had another option at that point.”
As a result, the Eagles connected with Fishers, the sixth-ranked Class 4A team in the state, as their final opponent of the 2020 calendar year and last tune-up prior to the Madison County tournament next month.
The matchup was every bit the challenge Bates and Frankton were looking for. In the process, the second-ranked 2A Eagles nearly pulled the upset.
Katie Burton scored 31 points, and Fishers took advantage of a fourth-quarter Frankton dry spell to hold off the Eagles 71-62 on Monday.
“We approached this game the same we did with the Pendleton (Heights) game. We’re either going to win, or we’re going to get better,” Hamaker said. “Today, we got better.”
Things looked bleak at the outset as Burton scored twice at the basket and hit a 3-point basket as the Tigers roared out to a 9-0 lead.
But the Eagles calmed themselves quickly and began to chip away. A Bates 3-point basket tied the game at 12-12 and, following a Burton baseline score, Bella Dean scored her second rebound basket of the quarter to send the game to the second period tied once again at 14-14.
“In the first few seconds of the game, we looked like we had nerves trying to play with the big dogs,” Hamaker said. “But we calmed down and started taking care of the little things.”
Another Burton jumper capped a 6-0 Fishers streak to start the second, but Frankton battled back. Chloee Thomas scored on a rebound basket and then sank a 3-point shot from the top of the key to give the Eagles their first lead at 24-22. Bates closed the half hitting 2-of-3 at the free-throw line as Frankton (13-1) took a 28-25 lead into the locker room.
It was the home team’s turn to open a quarter with a burst. Ava Gardner found Thomas near the basket for two, then hit a 3-ball of her own and the Eagles had their biggest lead at 33-25.
But Fishers came back with a 12-point run to retake the lead at 35-33 before Bates converted a three-point play to regain the lead. That would begin a run where the lead changed 11 times and there were three ties leading up to a 51-50 Frankton lead on a Gardner wing jumper early in the fourth quarter.
That was when Fishers (11-1) took control with a 10-2 run, highlighted by a Burton steal and layup, for a 60-53 advantage.
The Eagles committed just 15 turnovers, but three came consecutively during that stretch.
“During that stretch, three turnovers we talked about and we just can’t do that,” Hamaker said. “Coming into the game, 13 (turnovers) or less was our goal and without that three in a row, maybe we meet that and who knows what the outcome of the game might be?”
Dean ended the run with a score from the baseline, but Frankton could get no closer than five as the Tigers connected on 10-of-11 free throws down the stretch.
Thomas led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points and had eight rebounds while Bates finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Dean scored 10 off the Frankton bench to match Gardner’s total, and Frankton held a 36-27 edge in the battle of the boards.
Audra Emmerson added 13 for Fishers in support of Burton.
“My players have the right mind set and attitude,” Hamaker said. “They know we’re going to have to play that upper-echelon opponent if we want to make any type of run come tournament time.”
After taking the next 2 weeks off, Frankton, which has not had to hit a COVID-related pause this season, will return to action at home against Elwood on Jan. 4 to open Madison County tournament play.
“We need a break,” Hamaker said. “A lot of other teams look a little fresher than we do right now, and I think part of that is we’ve had to grind out some games. We were down to 12 kids — JV and varsity — and we had to go play two games like that.”
The Frankton junior varsity team fell to Fishers 49-28 with Emma Sperry and Mackenzie Long leading the Eagles with six points each.
