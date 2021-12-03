ALEXANDRIA — Frankton’s girls basketball squad has plenty of weapons, but the Class 2A fifth-ranked Eagles unveiled a particular, and deadly, one to Alexandria on Friday night.
That would be defense.
The Eagles put a roadblock to a Tiger attack that had averaged 55 points in eight games and forced the hosts to submit to a 31-20 defeat.
This clash of accomplished neighborhood and Central Indiana Conference rivals became an exercise in futility for Alexandria, which fell to Frankton for the sixth straight time and did so with a whimper at the offensive end.
Frankton (8-1, 1-0 CIC) allowed the Tigers (7-2, 0-1) only one field goal in 29 tries from the 6:20 mark of the second quarter on.
Alexandria, which ended up making only 15% of its attempts (6-of-40), scored just seven points in the second half. And many of the Tigers’ misses were from close range, some of those open looks.
“There’s been some times where our offense hasn’t been the prettiest in the world, but the thing that I love about this team is that they’re a defensive-minded team,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said.
The Eagles were coming off a game Tuesday when they defeated Eastern 57-9.
“And to hold (Alexandria) to 20 points is a really big deal in my opinion, especially when we’re having to face adversity and we’re not scoring real well,” Hamaker said. “But I’m really pleased with our defensive intensity by everybody.”
Frankton dominated despite scoring its fewest points since the 2020 state championship game, when Linton-Stockton held the Eagles to 28. And Frankton could only hit on 30% of its shots Friday (12-for-40).
The most active either side became on offense was in the second quarter, when the Eagles ran off 11 unanswered points and turned an 11-9 deficit into what would become a commanding advantage.
That was after Alexandria opened with a 5-0 lead and forced eight Frankton turnovers in the opening quarter.
The Tigers did not trail until Bella Dean scored off an assist by Emma Sperry to put the Eagles in front 13-11 with 4:16 to go in the half.
Frankton led 20-13 at halftime and despite making just four field goals in the second half limited Alexandria to 1-for-20, the one make by Cali Crum midway through the third quarter.
Sperry was the game’s leading scorer, with 10 points. She was 5-for-10 from the field and also had eight rebounds.
Bailee Webb added eight points and Cagney Utterback six. Lauryn Bates, the Eagles’ top scorer on the season (14.4 points), had only two fourth-quarter free throws.
“The first conference game of the year, when we have to go on the road right away, is always tough,” Hamaker said. “The fact that we were able to keep the (CIC) traveling trophy and the bell, and to survive another week with that, is always huge.”
Ally Honeycutt paced the Tigers with six points. Crum had four points and eight rebounds.
Alexandria will host Eastern on Tuesday, and Frankton will go for its 13th consecutive CIC win next Friday at Eastbrook.
