ALEXANDRIA — A long night of volleyball sectional semifinal action at The Jungle ended in elation for one Madison County school and in heartbreak for another.
Frankton held on to take a marathon fourth set to earn its 20th win of the season, 3-1 over Winchester, and advance to the Sectional 40 semifinals Saturday morning.
The Eagles will face Cowan (10-18) after the Blackhawks overcame an 0-2 deficit and an electric final match for the record-setting Jaleigh Crawford to hand Elwood (9-19) a 3-2 defeat.
Frankton and Cowan will play the second semifinal after Lapel battles the host Tigers at 11 a.m.
The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set against Winchester (23-7), but the Golden Falcons stormed back with an eight-point run to seize the advantage. Frankton battled back to forge ties at 17-17 and 22-22, but came up short to go down 1-0.
Despite not playing solid in the opening frame, the Eagles stayed close, giving Frankton coach Beth Sperry reason for optimism despite the early hole.
“That wasn’t us. That’s not how we play, and we know how to fix that,” she said. “So let’s forget about that set and move on to the next one.”
The Eagles did right the ship in the second set, largely thanks to the hitting of sophomore Holli Klettheimer and the bigs at the net, which Coach Sperry dubs “The Great Wall of Frankton.”
Frankton (20-10) took the second set lead for good at 5-4 on consecutive Makena Alexander kills, and Klettheimer -- the team’s leading attacker all season -- put away five of her team-high 13 kills in the second frame. The defense at the net — led by Kletteimer, Adayna Key and Sydney Duncan — kept Winchester’s formidable offense from gaining momentum.
The Eagles recorded 11 blocks in the match and slowed down enough shots to give the back row defenders like Shae Simon, Chloe Duncan and Alivia Swisher and opportunity to make a quality pass.
“It’s huge. That’s why I play a 6-2 (offense),” Sperry said. “I want big girls in the front row that are going to intimidate the other team’s hitters. And we’ve got a great defense behind them.”
Duncan, who did contribute eight kills and a block, may have done more just from an effort point of view. Also a track star, she made multiple plays to keep the ball off the floor and in play that were key to the Frankton cause.
“She’s extremely athletic,” Sperry said. “She’s extremely steady. When you have young setters, she’ll still take care of the ball.”
A one-armed save near the Eagles' bench saved a point for Frankton, which appeared well in control after dominating the third set 25-18 for a 2-1 lead.
But Winchester was not going to go away quietly.
The Falcons jumped out to a 6-1 lead before an Alexander kill ended that run and started the Eagles on the road back.
Frankton powered its way to four-point advantages at 16-12 and 19-15, but Winchester — led by Gena Moore’s 13 kills and Caitlyn Campbell’s 12 kills — came back itself to even the set at 22-22.
The remainder of the set see-sawed with ties at 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 with both teams missing out on chances to close out the set. Frankton took a 26-25 lead on a Duncan block and 27-26 on a Klettheimer kill.
But it was Klettheimer’s ace that gave Frankton the lead for good at 29-28. Key then ended an extended final point with her seventh kill, and the Eagles were off to the semifinals.
“I told the girls we did not want to go to a fifth set,” Sperry said. “We’ve got to finish this now.”
Key led the Frankton block party with six while Klettheimer added three, and Addie Brobston and Duncan had one each. Simon and Swisher led the Eagles with three aces each, Emma Sperry had 29 assists with seven kills and Mackenzie Long had 13 assists and an ace.
Elwood seemed destined to make the first match of the night a very quick one and was well on its way to its first sectional match victory since 2017.
But a proud Cowan team did not allow that to happen.
Crawford, who earlier this season became the first Elwood player ever to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career, was the dominant force early in the match. She recorded eight kills and two blocks in the opening set as the Panthers cruised 25-16.
She added five more kills in the second set and got help from Kendra Sallee with her four kills and a block in the frame for a 25-21 win and 2-0 lead.
But Cowan, a Class 1A school playing up a class after winning the 2019 state and 2020 regional titles, was not about to go away quietly.
Sophomore setter Emma Clark — who had 33 assists — also repeatedly burned Elwood with tips and dumps as the Blackhawks forged to a narrow third-set win and a dominant fourth set win to even the match. Clark led Cowan with 13 kills.
Elwood had a 15-13 lead in the fourth after back-to-back Makenzie Cornwell aces, but an 8-0 Cowan run sent the match to the fifth and decisive set.
The Panthers led the fifth early at 3-1, but Cowan scored the next four points, broke two subsequent ties in its favor and went on to win it 15-10 and advance.
Crawford finished the final match of her volleyball career with a total of 29 kills and five blocks.
