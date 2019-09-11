LAPEL — Frankton’s volleyball squad was taken to the distance again Wednesday night at another county rival’s gym.
One night after copping a five-set thriller at Alexandria, the Eagles went another five against Lapel, and like on Tuesday, they won sets 2 and 3, and recovered to take it in the deciding set.
Frankton prevailed over the Bulldogs 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 20-25, 15-10 and improved to 11-1, behind 16 kills by Kate Sperry and 15 by Audrey Cleek.
“The girls are extremely tired right now,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “But I love that they persevered and still got the win.”
Frankton overcame a fourth set in which it led only 1-0 and kept its composure, while Lapel (8-5) was beginning to wilt itself by way of errors.
In the opening set, the Eagles battled from two four-point deficits and built a 22-18 lead, only to see the Bulldogs charge back.
An ace by Emma Anderson put Lapel ahead 23-22, then after back-to back service errors, libero Avery Bailey served up an ace to clinch the set.
The second set went Frankton’s way, with a Cleek kill (making it 8-6) setting the stage for a six-point serve run, also by Cleek, that included blocks by Chloee Thomas and Chainey Lowe. Cleek had five kills in that set.
Lapel led 6-4 in set 3, but the Eagles went ahead to stay at 8-7 after a hitting error, and extended the martin to 14-8.
Taylor Baldwin took serve at 15-11 and when she was done, Frankton had set point. Cleek ended it with her 12th kill of the night.
Frankton had trouble getting untracked in the fourth set and fell behind 13-8, but the Eagles rallied and got to within 14-13 on another ace by Baldwin.
But Ashlynn Allman came up with a kill to preserve the Bulldogs’ lead, and they extended it to 22-16, before Thomas made three straight kills to make it a three-point game.
Anderson finished the set with back-to-back aces, and Lapel lived to see a rubber set.
The Eagles benefited from seven errors by the Bulldogs in the final set, four on serves, and were never really threatened.
Frankton scored the first three points and led 5-1, and the Eagles got their final two points on kills by Gabby Carmack.
“Being up 5-1 was nice,” Beth Sperry said. “That kind of gives you a little bit of relief, less pressure, and we were able to come out strong.”
Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said her team came out with a lot of energy.
“I thought we competed well,” she said. “I was proud of the girls, but in the end, service errors kind of got us. I thought our girls played well and under control, like we talked about.”
Both teams take part in Madison County Tournament pool play Thursday. Frankton is at Anderson, with Elwood, and Lapel goes to Anderson Prep Academy, along with Pendleton Heights. All teams play two best-of-three-set matches in the pool phase.
