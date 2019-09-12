ANDERSON — Frankton’s once-beaten volleyball team could barely catch its breath Thursday after tough five-set wins the previous two nights.
But the Eagles did what they set out to do in the round-robin phase of the Madison County tournament, and that was to get on the court and get off.
Frankton had no problem sewing up the top seed in Pool C, 25-15, 25-12 over Elwood and 25-11, 25-9 over Anderson, and the Eagles (13-1) put themselves in good position to win the school’s first county title Saturday at Elwood.
“We didn’t want to play three sets with anybody,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “We’ve already been in two matches with five, so our girls are tired. I told them, ‘let’s just get in, win and go home.’”
The Eagles outlasted Alexandria 15-9 in the fifth set Tuesday and Lapel 15-10 in Wednesday’s deciding set, both on their opponents’ floors. Both Alexandria and Lapel are potential Class 2A Sectional 40 foes for Frankton.
But Thursday at the Tipi, it was only about positioning for Saturday’s bracket phase, and the Eagles — save for a couple of minor hiccups — did very well in that regard.
In Frankton’s first match, Elwood battled the Eagles stoutly in the opening set, but Chloee Thomas’ first kill — tying the set at nine — set the stage for a seven-serve run by Lauryn Bates, and that put the Panthers’ backs to the wall.
It was all Frankton in the second set, with Kate Sperry scoring four of her team’s final five points. Sperry ended with nine kills and Thomas five.
The Eagles overcame several errors that allowed Anderson (0-9) to erase a 4-0 deficit and lead 5-4 in the first set. Aleyah Rastetter closed out the set with four straight aces.
Audrey Cleek led the Eagles with six kills against the Indians.
“It was a good night,” Coach Sperry said. “We got a lot of girls in the match.”
Coach Sperry said preparation for Saturday — which begins with a quarterfinal against Liberty Christian — will be as simple as it gets.
“I think I’m going to feed them pasta,” she said. “Rest is better than reps right now.”
Elwood (7-6) took care of Anderson 25-14 and 25-17 behind Jaleigh Crawford’s 10 kills as well as six aces by Annaka Wilson.
The Panthers in the first set went on a 10-1 run to go up 18-12. They also broke the last set open, extending a 9-8 lead to 19-11.
“I would saw we played fairly well,” Elwood coach Lindsay Durm said. “Anderson was a little different from Frankton, and we went 1-1. So I can’t complain.”
Elwood, the second seed in Pool C, meets Pool A top-seed Pendleton Heights in a quarterfinal Saturday.
Anderson plays Anderson Prep in a play-in match, with the winner getting Madison-Grant, the Pool B top seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.