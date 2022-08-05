Frankton tops Oak Hill in battle of shorthanded CIC teams
ANDERSON—Neither Oak Hill nor Frankton had their full compliment of players for their Friday evening meet at Meadowbrook. In fact, the two teams were even missing a third opponent after Eastbrook backed out due to the absence of several players.
Frankton coach Jeff Bates had a sizeable depth advantage however, and that made a difference.
Sophomore Lily Hall earned her first career medalist honor with a 45 and junior Hannah Cain posted a 52 despite battling through foot pain as Frankton shot a 206 to better an incomplete Golden Eagles team, which had just 3 players.
Central Indiana Conference rival Oak Hill was led by Isabel Snyder with a 53.
Hall was able to avoid many of the big numbers that plagued the balance of the field to come in 7 strokes better than Cain, who had the second lowest score. She said an outing like should boost her confidence for the remainder of the season.
“My driver was doing really well, it was actually going straight for once,” she said. “I know that I can eventually get even better than that.”
For Bates, who was missing senior Bella Dean—his No. 1 player—due to illness, Hall’s outing was a welcome surprise.
“I thought she did great today,” he said. “I was able to watch her and Kylie (Tomlinson) today, and they both did well driving the ball and put themselves in great positions.”
Cain’s 52 was followed by Launa Hamaker with a 54 and Tomlinson’s 55 to round out the scoring for the Eagles. It was also a somewhat impressive score for Cain taking into consideration that she had a minor surgical procedure done on her foot on Tuesday. It bothered her late in the round, but she was able to fight through.
“I love the game,” she said. “As much as I want to stay back and care for myself, I had to be out here. I couldn’t wait.”
“Tough kid,” Bates said. “That’s what you want from any athlete, that mental toughness. And she comes out, I thought she was going to be out a week, and suddenly she’s only out a day or two. That’s a nice surprise.”
Dean should be back next week and Frankton also welcomed senior foreign exchange student Chloe Wenger. Although not yet eligible for competition, the visitor from Switzerland fired a 46 in a practice round. Bates knows that help is on the way for his roster, which included 10 first-year players.
“It’s exciting, that’s for sure,” he said. “Anytime Bella is gone we miss her, just because she adds some strength at the top of our order.”
“We go from barely having enough to field a team to having 16 girls,” Cain added. “It’s nice to have the different talents from each girl to kind of bring to the team.”
The Eagles will return to action Monday when they face Alexandria at the Elwood Golf Links.